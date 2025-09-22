Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced For Virginia Tech's Week Six Matchup vs. Wake Forest
The game time and TV channel for Virginia Tech football's Week 6 contest against Wake Forest was announced by the ACC today. The Hokies and the Demon Deacons are going to face each other at 1:00 p.m. ET; like Tech's upcoming clash against N.C. State this Saturday, the contest will be televised on the CW Network.
Wake Forest (2-1) has had a rocky and turbulent start to the year, escaping a Week 1 showdown with Kennesaw State in a narrow 10-9 triumph, then steamrolling Western Carolina, 42-10. The Demon Deacon's last game came against NC State on Sept. 11; the Wolfpack came away with the victory, 34-24.
The contest will be the Hokies' second under interim head coach Philip Montgomery. This past Saturday, Tech claimed its first win, pounding FCS school Wofford (0-4), 38-6.
"Very proud of our players and our coaching staff, with all the things that have gone on throughout the week," Montgomery said on Saturday after the victory. "I told y'all throughout the week that guys had shown up. Guys had practiced extremely hard, did some really good things. Really liked our energy and our tempo and the things that we were doing. And we wanted to roll that into this week. We talked about playing a complete game, playing four quarters, being stout on defense, doing the things and becoming more balanced on offense. I thought we did a lot of those things today. I thought our defense played tremendously well. I thought our defensive line was just wrecking havoc. Linebackers played downhill. We made good tackles, we made game tackles. Secondary was swarming. So, I was very, very pleased with that part of it. I thought our offense was more balanced. I thought we did a nice job in the run game. I thought we were trying to take our shots when we could. Knew it was going to be difficult in in their style of defense, but I thought we did a nice job of checking things down, staying ahead of the chains, and doing those things. So, I couldn't be more proud of of our players. I couldn't be more proud of our coaches. This is just one week. We've got to continue to keep building. We got to continue to keep growing. But it was good to have that happen for them. And they went out and earned it. They went out and did it and couldn't be more proud of them."
In the meantime, Virginia Tech football has one contest to play before its showdown with Wake Forest. The Hokies set out to Raleigh for a showdown on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. ET against NC State. Viewing for the contest will be available on the CW.