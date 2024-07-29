Kyron Drones is happy about the ACC approving technology communication in helmets
During the offseason, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) unanimously voted on the use of technology in the 2024 football season and Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones is very happy about the new addition. The new technology additions are sideline access to in-game video which allows teams to make adjustments during the games on tablets and coach to player communication in helmets which allows for one-way communication between the sideline and players on the field.
With the new addition of the helmets, there will be communication going on between players and coaches similar to what is being used in the NFL right now before plays, the devices will turn off 15 seconds before the play clock ends. There will only be select players who will get this feature as they will have a green dot on their helmet to signify and along with the helmet each of the NCAA FBS teams will be allowed to use 18 tablets for in-game replays and exclusive broadcasting angles. Some schools however have had some skeptical feelings toward it as stated by ESPN's Andrea Adelson:
"The NFL has had the use of both helmet and tablet technology, and
though it has had support over the years in the college game, there has
been some resistance because of the cost that would be incurred --
particularly among schools outside the Power 5. Some estimates have put
the price tag at around $40,000."
Drones gave some insight into his opinions on getting the new in-helmet communication at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, NC:
"I love it. We worked on it all spring, especially the communication through the helmet. It gives us the opportunity to look at the defense while calling a play and not looking toward the sideline, I'm glad we have that in our back (pocket) this year and excited to use it throughout the season."
The ACC is in talks with the Football Rules Committee about the rules and policy for the new feature and each school's legal team must sign off on the use of the helmet technology as it could void the helmet's warranty.
Drones finished last season as a first-time starter with 2,084 yards and 17 touchdowns to only 3 interceptions. As a rusher he finished with 5 touchdowns and 818 yards on the ground running the football, he went 3-2 to close the season with a final record of 7-6 and 5-3 vs the ACC. So with that being said, it should be interesting to see how much of a difference the new technology will make for Drones and the Hokies.