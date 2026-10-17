Live Game Thread & Updates for Virginia Tech Football vs. Georgia Tech
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Virginia Tech football takes on Georgia Tech today, looking to avoid a slip into a three-game skid and a .250 league mark. Read below for a live game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Pre-Game Notes
Here's the starters from Virginia Tech's Week 7 depth chart:
Offense
- Quarterback: Ethan Grunkemeyer
- Running Back: Jeffrey Overton Jr.
- Wide Receivers: Davion "FatRat" Brown, Que'Sean Brown, Ayden Grene
- Tight Ends: Luke Reynolds; Benji Gosnell OR Ja'Ricous Hairston
- Offensive Line (L-R): Laythn Ghannam, Michael Troutman III, Kyle Altuner, Gavin Crawford, Aidan Lynch
Defense
- Defensive Line (L-R): Aycen Stevens, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Cortez Harris
- Linebackers: Noah Chambers Kaleb Spencer, Keon Wylie
- Cornerbacks: Jaquez White; Thomas Williams OR Joshua Clarke
- Nickel: Kenny Woseley Jr.
- Safeties: Quentin Reddish, DQ Smith
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05