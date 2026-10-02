Live Game Thread & Updates for Virginia Tech vs. Pitt

Virginia Tech football takes on Pitt tonight in its first Friday night game of the season under the lights of Lane Stadium. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game Notes

Here's the Hokies' starters off their Week 5 depth chart:

Offense

Quarterback: Ethan Grunkemeyer

Ethan Grunkemeyer Running Back: Jeffrey Overton Jr.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. Wide Receivers: Davion "FatRat" Brown, Que'Sean Brown, Ayden Greene

Davion "FatRat" Brown, Que'Sean Brown, Ayden Greene Tight Ends: Luke Reynolds; Benji Gosnell or Ja'Ricous Hairston

Luke Reynolds; Benji Gosnell or Ja'Ricous Hairston Offensive Line (L-R): Logan Howland, Layth Ghannam, Kyle Altuner, Michael Troutman III, Aidan Lynch

Defense

Defensive Line (L-R): Aycen Stevens, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Cortez Harris

Aycen Stevens, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Cortez Harris Linebackers: Kaleb Spencer, Noah Chambers, Keon Wylie

Kaleb Spencer, Noah Chambers, Keon Wylie Nickel: Kenny Woseley Jr.

Kenny Woseley Jr. Cornerbacks: Jaquez White; Joshua Clarke or Thomas Williams

Jaquez White; Joshua Clarke or Thomas Williams Safeties: Quentin Reddish, Tyson Flowers