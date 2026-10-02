Live Game Thread & Updates for Virginia Tech vs. Pitt
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Virginia Tech football takes on Pitt tonight in its first Friday night game of the season under the lights of Lane Stadium. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Pre-Game Notes
Here's the Hokies' starters off their Week 5 depth chart:
Offense
- Quarterback: Ethan Grunkemeyer
- Running Back: Jeffrey Overton Jr.
- Wide Receivers: Davion "FatRat" Brown, Que'Sean Brown, Ayden Greene
- Tight Ends: Luke Reynolds; Benji Gosnell or Ja'Ricous Hairston
- Offensive Line (L-R): Logan Howland, Layth Ghannam, Kyle Altuner, Michael Troutman III, Aidan Lynch
Defense
- Defensive Line (L-R): Aycen Stevens, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Cortez Harris
- Linebackers: Kaleb Spencer, Noah Chambers, Keon Wylie
- Nickel: Kenny Woseley Jr.
- Cornerbacks: Jaquez White; Joshua Clarke or Thomas Williams
- Safeties: Quentin Reddish, Tyson Flowers
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05