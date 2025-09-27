All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Football at NC State

Here's live score updates and analysis for Virginia Tech football's Week 5 showdown against NC State this Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Thomas Hughes

Sep 20, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech wide receiver Devin Alves (81) catches a pass during the third quarter.
Sep 20, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech wide receiver Devin Alves (81) catches a pass during the third quarter. / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Virginia Tech football faces off against the NC State Wolfpack today to open its ACC slate. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game:

Virginia Tech wide receiver Takye Heath is listed as a game-time decision. Offensive linemen Layth Ghannam, Jaden Muskrat and Johnny Garrett are all given the same designation.

The gameday report.
