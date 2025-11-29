All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Football vs. No. 18 (CFP) Virginia

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Thomas Hughes

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Miami safety Zechariah Poyser (7) attempts to tackle Virginia Tech running back Marcellous Hawkins (27).
Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Miami safety Zechariah Poyser (7) attempts to tackle Virginia Tech running back Marcellous Hawkins (27). / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia Tech embarks in its annual Commonwealth Clash matchup with Virginia, in search of spoiling the Cavaliers' ACC title hopes. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech, Virginia 0

Pre-Game:

Virginia Tech will be without Marcellous Hawkins today, who was listed as "out" on tonight's player availability report. Wide receiver Ayden Greene is listed as a game-time decision.

More Virginia Tech Football News:

feed

Published
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

Home/Football