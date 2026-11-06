Virginia Tech vs SMU Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights

DALLAS — Virginia Tech football is in Dallas, Texas tonight to take on SMU in a contest with significant ACC stakes. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order:

Q1 10:40 | SMU 7, Virginia Tech 0

Tush Push on third-and-1 moves the chains. Now first-and-10 at the Virginia Tech 35.

Q1 10:58 | SMU 7, Virginia Tech 0

First play of the game is a shovel pass from Ethan Grunkemeyer to Que'Sean Brown for five yards. Next sequence? Jeffrey Overton's 4-yard gain sets up third-and-1.

Q1 12:24 | SMU 7, Virginia Tech 0

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

SMU into the end zone. Was a 12-yard score from running back Dramecko Green.

Q1 13:03 | Virginia Tech 0, SMU 0

The Hokies boxed SMU into a third-and-2, but SMU came through on the play-action with a 23-yarder down the middle. Into the red zone go the Mustangs.

Q1 14:26 | Virginia Tech 0, SMU 0

First play of the game is a Kevin Jennings dart to Yamir Knight. 22 yards on the play.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, SMU 0

Opening kick goes for a touchback — SMU starts on its 25-yard line.