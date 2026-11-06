Virginia Tech vs SMU Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights
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DALLAS — Virginia Tech football is in Dallas, Texas tonight to take on SMU in a contest with significant ACC stakes. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order:
Q1 10:40 | SMU 7, Virginia Tech 0
Tush Push on third-and-1 moves the chains. Now first-and-10 at the Virginia Tech 35.
Q1 10:58 | SMU 7, Virginia Tech 0
First play of the game is a shovel pass from Ethan Grunkemeyer to Que'Sean Brown for five yards. Next sequence? Jeffrey Overton's 4-yard gain sets up third-and-1.
Q1 12:24 | SMU 7, Virginia Tech 0
SMU into the end zone. Was a 12-yard score from running back Dramecko Green.
Q1 13:03 | Virginia Tech 0, SMU 0
The Hokies boxed SMU into a third-and-2, but SMU came through on the play-action with a 23-yarder down the middle. Into the red zone go the Mustangs.
Q1 14:26 | Virginia Tech 0, SMU 0
First play of the game is a Kevin Jennings dart to Yamir Knight. 22 yards on the play.
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, SMU 0
Opening kick goes for a touchback — SMU starts on its 25-yard line.
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05