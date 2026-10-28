BLACKSBURG — Bowl eligibility may already be secured, but Virginia Tech's postseason aspirations extend beyond simply reaching a bowl game. With four games remaining, the Hokies are still mathematically alive in the ACC Championship race.

The Hokies (6-2, 3-2 ACC) sustained back-to-back losses to Pitt and Cal to open October, subsequently capturing wins over Georgia Tech (34-24) and Clemson (20-16) to become bowl-eligible. Now that they've gotten the main expectation out of the way — head coach James Franklin said as much on the team's "Set in Stone" video on the Clemson game; the "Set in Stone" videos are a docuseries charting Virginia Tech's efforts through the preseason and 2026 campaign — it's time to see what bigger fish Tech can catch.

Does it simply end up with seven or eight wins and a mid-tier bowl status? Does it end up with nine wins and in the higher stratosphere of bowl games? Or can Virginia Tech go 10-2 (7-2 ACC), resulting in either an ACC championship game appearance or a tiebreaker to be part of? To do either of the latter two scenarios, Virginia Tech will need to do something it hasn't done in years: Beat a ranked opponent. The Hokies play No. 19 SMU in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 6 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN); just over two weeks later, they'll travel to Miami Gardens, Fla., to play No. 1 Miami on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The SMU matchup carries significance beyond Virginia Tech's prolonged struggles against ranked competition. At 4-1 in ACC play, the Mustangs occupy one of the conference's top three positions, meaning a Hokies victory would directly damage the championship aspirations of a team they're chasing. It would also provide Virginia Tech with a valuable head-to-head result should the two programs finish with identical conference records. The implications are considerably greater than those of an ordinary November road contest.

Virginia Tech's last ranked win came against then-No. 23 Tulane in the Military Bowl in 2023, albeit against a Green Wave unit decimated by the transfer portal. To find its last in-earnest ranked win, you'll have to go back to 2021, warping back to the Hokies' back-from-COVID opener when they stunned then-No. 10 UNC 17-10 in Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech's lost its last seven games against ranked foes; if disregarding the Tulane bowl game, that total rises to 11.

To advance to 9-3 (6-3 ACC) at minimum, Virginia Tech must buck that trend — though the route to upsetting teams in general has become an easier proposition this year. For the first time since 1990, the No. 1 team of the week lost to an unranked opponent in back-to-back weeks. In Week 7, five of the top seven teams in the AP Top 25 dropped their games, paving the way for BYU to jump up to No. 2 for the first time since 1984. That week, the top two in the poll fell for the first time since 2012.

It's a level of parity rarely seen in college football, and it's hardly exclusive to one conference. Take the SEC, for example. Texas, a former No. 1 team, suffered back-to-back defeats before knocking off then-No. 9 Ole Miss. Georgia fell to unranked Auburn, while Alabama has already sustained losses to Georgia and Tennessee. The Volunteers, meanwhile, lost to South Carolina, which has suffered defeats to Mississippi State, Alabama and Kentucky.

I think you can see where this is going.

The SEC has become something of a revolving door of contenders knocking each other off. And while the conference has long been known for its unforgiving week-to-week schedule, that same pattern has become increasingly apparent in the ACC.

Even No. 1 Miami hasn't been entirely impervious. The Hurricanes needed double overtime to escape Florida State with a 43-35 victory. The Seminoles, meanwhile, thrashed Virginia 38-7. Those same Cavaliers defeated NC State to open the season, a campaign that eventually led to the firing of longtime Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren.

The circle of internal cannibalization extends to Virginia Tech, too. The Hokies dropped winnable contests to Pitt and Cal, only to rebound with victories over Georgia Tech and Clemson. The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, handed previously unbeaten Duke its first loss of the season.

It's become increasingly difficult to establish any semblance of a pecking order in the ACC. Teams that appear capable of competing for a conference championship one week have found themselves vulnerable the next. And for Virginia Tech, that's precisely what makes the final month of the regular season so intriguing.

Through eight weeks, Miami remains the ACC's lone unbeaten team in conference play at 5-0, with SMU and Wake Forest sitting a game behind at 4-1. Virginia Tech and Louisville follow at 3-2, while a collection of teams remain within striking distance with two conference losses of their own. There's no guarantee that the standings will remain remotely recognizable by the end of November, particularly with several contenders still facing difficult conference matchups. For Virginia Tech, that's both an opportunity and a warning. The Hokies have already seen how quickly a promising season can encounter turbulence, but they've also witnessed how little separation exists between the conference's upper and middle tiers. A single weekend could dramatically reshape the ACC championship picture.

The point here is that Virginia Tech's recent history suggests a 10-2 (7-2 ACC) finish is unlikely. And that's fair. But in a season defined by conference cannibalization and unprecedented unpredictability, the possibility isn't impossible.

That Virginia Tech is even positioned to entertain those possibilities speaks to the progress made under Franklin in his first season. The Hokies have already doubled their win total from last year's three-win campaign, securing bowl eligibility before the calendar even turns to November. More importantly, they've demonstrated an ability to respond to adversity.

Consecutive October losses threatened to derail an encouraging start, but back-to-back victories over Georgia Tech and Clemson have restored some of the momentum that characterized the opening month. That doesn't mean Virginia Tech has suddenly reestablished itself among the ACC's elite. It does, however, suggest that the program is moving in the right direction.

The Hokies' Nov. 6 contest against the Mustangs is set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. Four games remain. In an ACC where seemingly nobody is safe, there's still plenty left to play for.