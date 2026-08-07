BLACKSBURG, Va. — Yesterday, we got our first look at Virginia Tech's quarterback room throwing in fall camp.

It doesn't seem as if much has shifted. Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer still figures to lead the way for the 2026 season, while Bryce Baker, Kelden Ryan and Troy Huhn — none of whom have taken a snap in a college football game that wasn't April 18's spring contest — remain in the mix behind him, presumably in that order. Head coach James Franklin didn't declare a starter for Week 1, though Grunkemeyer seems to be the odds-on favorite.

“It’s funny, because sometimes you guys need us to name the starter, but a lot of times, the guys already know who the starter is,” Franklin said.

What does shift is the level of comfort Virginia Tech's other players have with Grunkemeyer taking the first-team snaps, in the sense that they get more comfortable with his idiosyncrasies and what makes him different from another quarterback. As an example: Kyron Drones. Drones was far more of a rushing threat, totaling 644 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground while putting up a 17:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio through the air. As a passer, his effectiveness waned in the later goings of the 2025 season; Drones did not throw for over 200 yards in any of the final eight games of last season.

Grunkemeyer isn't expected to be a major part of Virginia Tech's rushing attack. He finished with a net-minus-46 rushing yards on 35 carries last season, but his efficiency as a passer (69.1% completion percentage in 2025 at Penn State) is what makes him such an intriguing fit.

Grunkemeyer's 69.1% completion percentage would rank among the best single-season marks by a Virginia Tech quarterback in recent memory. While Penn State's supporting cast differs from what he'll have in Blacksburg, the Hokies should have a higher ceiling through the air than they did a season ago.

The Hokies have more weapons to work with, too. Ayden Greene's back after a 516-yard, three-touchdown season for the Hokies in 2025, while Duke import Que'Sean Brown comes into Tech after logging 846 yards and five scores in Durham last year. Tight end Luke Reynolds, who logged 368 yards over two seasons at Penn State, should be a serious factor in the passing game as well. The former five-star recruit hauled in five catches for a game-high 69 yards at April 18's spring game, and flashed that ability again Thursday. Midway through the drills, Reynolds zipped to the sideline and got both feet right to the east of the white line ahead of safety Tyson Flowers, yelling out "And that's two f——king feet!" after the catch.

Suffice to say, Virginia Tech has a stronger aerial attack, both in who's throwing the ball and perhaps, who's hauling it in.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET against VMI. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network, and it will be the first meeting between the two schools since the 1984 season.