Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Quarterback Kelden Ryan Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
DeSoto High School standout Kelden Ryan officially signed to Virginia Tech during National Signing Day on Wednesday. Ryan is one of the best quarterbacks in the class of 2026.
He is still vying for a state championship in Texas at the historic DeSoto High School. He's thrown for 2,353 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He compared himself to Lamar Jackson after his commitment to Virginia Tech and he could be one of the best quarterbacks in college football.
I interviewed Kelden Ryan before the season and he exemplifies exactly the type of player that Virginia Tech wants.
"I connected with the staff at VT immediately," he says, "and not just the coaches. The recruiting, player personnel and development, and the creative staff are the best in the country. Virginia Tech also has a strong history of winning championships and producing NFL players. I believe in this staff and think they’re going to get Virginia Tech back to the standard that the program is used to. It’s an honor to be a part of such a special community. "
When asked about his biggest career highlight he stayed focused, "I think my greatest career highlight is yet to come. Right now, we are focused on defending DeSoto’s title and bringing home the 3Peat, but I’m very proud of my personal development and the adversity I’ve faced as a player. "
Virginia Tech is certainly getting a player with an exceptional work ethic, and a player who will always try to get better. Ryan is expecting to bring that to Virginia Tech as well, "[First] I want to complete my degree and win ACC championships. I want to write my name in the history books beside the legacy of the great QBs who’ve come through Virginia Tech."
It's really possible to talk about the history of quarterbacks at Virginia Tech, as they have had legendary players come in and out of the position. Mike Vick, Tyrod Taylor, Bryan Randall -- just to name a few.
Current Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones is also trying to etch his name in that list. Coach Tyler Bowen has done wonders with the Hokies' quarterback room, and has really been working to improve the depth and ceiling of the room. Ryan is excited to be a part of that, "I’m really [excited] about playing for Coach Bowen and Coach Crist. I think they know football and they know great quarterback play. Coach Bowen has experienced the game at the highest level, and I think they know how to develop players. During the spring, I was able to witness the coaching and teaching that goes into every practice and it was elite."
"There are so many great players there," Kelden says, "A lot of the experienced guys will probably be gone when I get there, but the 2023 class is already making an impact with early playing time. I was able to see some of the 2024 class in the spring, and they look great. This 2025 class has playmakers at all positions on both sides of the ball. There’s really too many for me to name just one [player I am excited to play with]."
The culture at Virginia Tech is very strong too, the fans are great, and players rarely transfer out. The Hokies returned much of their production, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Kyron Drones, and Bhayshul Tuten before this season. This ability to keep players on campus is so big for building a program, "I think it’s the authenticity that that keeps players. Obviously when you make it to this level, you’ve put in the work and you love the game. But, when you’re at Virginia Tech, you can see and feel that people are there because they love the program and they believe in it," Ryan said.
The environment at Virginia Tech is another reason why the Hokies have such a strong program, "It’s amazing to feel that atmosphere as a recruit and fan. I’m very excited to experience that as a player. It’s the best atmosphere with the best fanbase in college football." Players also love their official visits to Virginia Tech, and the love of Blacksburg shines through those visits. "The coaches and staff put a lot of effort into giving me and my family a great official visit. The planning and activities were excellent, but what really stood out was the culture of the program. Everyone was genuinely happy to be there and excited about the future of Virginia Tech. The authenticity from coaches, players, and recruits could be felt."
