Miami Quarterback Cam Ward Previews Matchup Against Virginia Tech
Cam Ward and Kyron Drones, first cousins and close friends, will face off in their first-ever matchup, a game that will be played in Lane Stadium. Cam Ward detailed the matchup against Virginia Tech, and his prior relationship with Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones in Ward's media availability this week.
When he was asked about the opportunity to play Kyron Drones in his first ACC game, he had this to say, "It's a good opportunity. Ky and I found out we were cousins in my junior year of high school, so about four or five years ago. We've been building our relationship ever since, working with the same quarterback coach. I'm just ready to play the game," later adding, "We haven't talked yet. But he knows we've had this conversation before. Darrell Colbert will be at the game, and he can answer all the questions."
This connection runs deeper than the surface level too, as Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Kyron Drones all train with the same quarterback trainer, Darrell Colbert of Select QB.
"[Colbert has had] a big impact, especially when I first started working with him at UIW. I could see the transition from what we worked on translating to the game. The things I was bad at in college, I got better at over time because of him. A lot of what we worked on during the summer and years prior has translated to the field. He's one of the best quarterback coaches in the game. With me, Shedeur, and Kyron, Darrell gets us right but also lets us have our own style in the workouts to play our game. He makes us hone in on the little things, and that's what I've improved on."
Cam also spoke highly of the Virginia Tech defense:
"They're a good defense. Their D-line is a standout, with a great linebacker and secondary core. It will come down to us executing and putting the ball in play. They're a very physical team, and with this being the first ACC game, both of us want to win. It's going to be a good game."
This will certainly be a good matchup for both teams, and will be a good gauge to see how good each of these two ACC teams are.