Missouri Edge Rusher Javion Hilson Locks In Visit To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continues to add to it's list of transfer portal targets as the Hokies look to reshape their entire roster for the 2026 football season. The newest addition is Missouri edge Javion Hilson. The news was initially reported by Adam Gorney of ON3.

Former Missouri edge rusher Javion Hilson planning Virginia Tech visit this week.https://t.co/gte5tLR6ts pic.twitter.com/gi1AWvev9D — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) January 3, 2026

Hilson, a former top 50 recruit, just finished up his true-freshman season at Missouri, where he appeared in three games and played a total of 31 snaps. He is an intriguing young prospect who has a ton of upside and four years of eligibility remaining.

In Hilson's three appearances, he graded out at 55.9 overall with a 64.6 run defense grade and a 57.5 pass rush grade. He had one QB hurry and one tackle during his true freshman campaign. His grades are negatively impacted by a single missed tackle against UMass, in a game where he earned a 38.8 grade, but had a run defense grade of 60.0 and a pass rush grade of 53.4. His tackle grade was 18.2 due to the missed tackle, and the low sample size on the season is why it has negatively impacted his grade so much.

Hilson saw the most burn in Missouri's opening matchup against Central Arkansas, where he played 16 snaps and graded out at 65.9 with a 63.9 run defense grade and a 63.1 pass-rush grade according to PFF.

At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounes, Hilson is already close to being field-ready wherever he lands. 247Sports described Hilson as a face-up rusher who works as a nine-tec in a four-man front, which would fit perfectly in Brent Pry's defensive scheme.

In his junior season in high school, Hilson racked up 14 sacks, 27 TFL, 44 QB hurries and three forced fumbles while working primarily in a three-point stance on the edge. He had 18 sacks, 30 TFL, and a stunning 77 QB hurries as a senior. These numbers over his last two seasons in high school showcase his pass-rushing and run-defense versatility.

Hilson is a guy who has seen Division I playing time and could be somebody who factors in quickly if he develops well in the spring. The more likely scenario is that he is a two-deep contributor who spends a season or two developing under Defensive Line Coach Sean Spencer and the guys who may land in front of him on the depth chart. Either way, Hilson has the makings of a future star.

We will have more as this story develops.

