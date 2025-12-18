Missouri Starting QB Enters The Portal; Will Virginia Tech Pounce On The Former James Franklin Recruit?

While the transfer portal is not officially open yet, players are announcing their intention to enter the portal once it opens on January 2nd. Virginia Tech is expected to be in the quarterback market once the portal opens and an intriguing option, with connections to James Franklin no less, just entered the transfer portal.

According to CBS Sports Matt Zenitz, Missouri starting quarterback Beau Pribula is going to enter the transfer portal once it opens. Pribula was the starter for the majority of the season for the Tigers, aside when he was out with an injury, and had a solid season as a dual-threat quarterback. Pribula had Missouri at 6-1 when he was injured and threw for 1,971 yards with 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 67.4%.

The biggest thing to note here though is that Pribula played under James Franklin at Penn State. Pribula sat behind Drew Allar and eventually transferred to Missouri. While he is going to be a coveted quarterback on the market due to his experience and dual-threat ability, Virginia Tech is going to be a school to watch due to Franklin and the other Penn State offensive staffers that are now in Blacksburg.

Is he the best option?

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

There is going to be a lot of dot connecting with Pribula and Virginia Tech and it makes a lot of sense give the familiarity with Franklin and the other staffers. However, is Pribula the best option for the Hokies?

Other quarterbacks that are in the portal include Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Florida's DJ Lagway, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, and others.

Sorsby has been connected to Texas Tech since he entered the portal and he is likely to be the most coveted quarterback on the market due to his overall experience and dual-threat ability. Leavitt is along the same lines. He took Arizona State to the College Football Playoff last season and if not for an injury, could have gotten the Sun Devils back there this season.

Lagway and Raiola are big upside swings that could end poorly. They both have first round pick upside, but have their drawbacks. Lagway has been injured over the course of his career and has been turnover prone as well. Raiola has been a little more consistent, but is coming off a season ending injury and has not reached his talent ceiling from when he was the top high school quarterback recruit.

Things are going to be interesting to follow and it would not be surprising to Pribula end up with Virginia Tech and Franklin. Let's see what happens when the portal opens in a couple of weeks.

