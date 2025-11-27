New Jersey Offensive Lineman Marlen Bright Commits To Virginia Tech
James Franklin and Virginia Tech added another major piece to their recruiting class on Thanksgiving Day, landing their second offensive line commitment of the day with the flip of four-star offensive tackle Marlen Bright from Penn State.
The late-day addition continues a surge of momentum on the recruiting trail for Franklin and the Hokies, particularly along the offensive line and in the talent-rich state of New Jersey.
Bright is a composite four-star prospect who ranks as the seventh-best player in New Jersey and the 40th-rated offensive tackle nationally. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds by 247Sports, Bright brings prototypical size and length to the tackle position, along with the athletic upside that college programs covet in modern offensive linemen.
His commitment marks the second New Jersey offensive lineman Virginia Tech has landed on Thanksgiving Day, further emphasizing Franklin's focus on establishing strong regional recruiting pipelines.
Originally committed to Penn State in early July, Bright reopened his recruitment following the dismissal of James Franklin at Penn State, a development that sent several programs back into pursuit.
Bright play high school ball at DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, New Jersey, where he played for one of the state’s top high school programs. DePaul Catholic posted an 18–5 record over the past two seasons, highlighted by an 11-1 campaign and a state championship in 2024. Coming from a winning culture and a program accustomed to high-level competition, Bright brings valuable experience and maturity to Virginia Tech’s recruiting class.
While Bright still has room to add strength to his frame, his combination of size, wingspan, and mobility makes him an intriguing long-term offensive tackle prospect. His offer list reflects that upside, featuring interest from programs such as West Virginia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Illinois and others across the Power Five landscape.
Bright’s size and athleticism have made him a priority target not only for regional programs, but also for schools willing to recruit nationally in search of offensive line talent. His commitment gives Virginia Tech another high-ceiling lineman to build around and reinforces what has been a highly productive Thanksgiving Day on the recruiting trail.
The addition of Bright caps off a productive and statement-making Thanksgiving Day for James Franklin and Virginia Tech on the recruiting trail. Landing a four-star offensive tackle with national interest, proven winning background, and elite physical traits underscores the staff’s emphasis on rebuilding the foundation of the program in the trenches.
Bright’s commitment not only strengthens the Hokies’ offensive line depth for the future, but also reinforces Virginia Tech’s growing momentum in regional and out-of-state recruiting battles. As the class continues to take shape, moves like this signal a clear vision for the program and the type of talent Franklin and his staff are intent on bringing to Blacksburg.