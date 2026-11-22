MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Virginia Tech football fell just short of beating an AP top-five opponent for the first time since 2003, falling to No. 5 Miami 28-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday evening.

The Hokies (6-5, 3-5 ACC), who had lost four of their last six prior to Saturday, led for right over three quarters, but Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC) took a 21-20 lead three seconds into the final frame and held Tech off from there.

Here are my three immediate takeaways from the game:

Virginia Tech's offense wasn't jaw-dropping, but it was efficient enough to remain in the game.

To take a basketball term, the shot diet was on form for the Hokies early in the game. Grunkemeyer's throws often leaned towards short, quick flicks towards the sidelines or the seams. The junior produced 104 first-half passing yards, though he completed all but four of his 21 passes.

In the second half, though, Grunkemeyer was a drab 5-of-14 for 64 yards.

Through nearly a full season, Grunkemeyer's numbers now stand at 2,869 yards, 21 passing touchdowns and five interceptions.

Grunkemeyer is 131 yards away from reaching the 3,000-yard mark; he'd be the first since Jerod Evans in 2016 to do so. The other two to pass the 3,000-yard mark as a passer were Don Strock in 1972 and Logan Thomas (2011).

The Hokies' offense was largely ineffective following its first-quarter frenzy — after scoring twice to open, Tech netted six total points off its next five drives and did not reach the end zone after its second first-quarter touchdown.

Virginia Tech's defense delivered one of its sharpest outings of the season early, but it wore down late.

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Miami entered Saturday's contest averaging a daunting 44.1 points per game. The Hokies, who had ceded 91 points to their last two opponents, restrained the Hurricanes to 28 points, the fewest an opponent has scored on Tech since Oct. 24 (Clemson; 16).

Virginia Tech cornerback Joshua Clarke intercepted two passes from Miami signal-caller Darian Mensah, with the first leading to a rushing touchdown from Hokies running back Messiah Mickens.

Mensah completed 25 of his 37 passes for 241 yards, though none of his passes found the end zone and he threw two interceptions. For context, prior to Saturday, Mensah had thrown two interceptions all season.

The Hokies conceded seven points to Miami on an arduous 17-play, 90-yard drive that zapped 9:13 off the clock and gave the Hurricanes the lead.

Miami did not score in the third quarter, though that comes with an asterisk: The Hurricanes opened the fourth quarter by capping off that 17-play drive with a 1-yard rushing score three seconds into the final frame. Virginia Tech's defense stopped the Hurrricanes on fourth down with just under nine minutes left, but its offense sputtered, going three-and-out.

That handed the ball back to the Hurricanes, and they capitalized. Mensah, who completed six of his seven fourth-quarter passes, completed throws that traveled for 17, 14 and 17 yards during Miami's game-winning drive. Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. capped off the drive with an 11-yard rushing touchdown with 2:08 left for his third score of the game.

Miami held a 11:33 to 3:27 time of possession advantage in the third quarter and possessed the ball for 21:29 of the second half. The Hurricanes outgained Virginia Tech 232-55 over the final 30 minutes of football, going 7-for-9 on third down.

The Hokies' running game was initially effective but quickly petered out.

Mickens reached the end zone for the first time in his collegiate career, but besides that, Virginia Tech's tailbacks couldn't find much success. His only other rush in the game went for two yards, while starter Jeffrey Overton Jr. was held to 38 yards on 14 carries.

As a team, Virginia Tech rushed 19 times for 40 yards, a 2.1 yards-per-carry average. The Hokies compiled minus-nine net rushing yards in the second half, conceding 14 fourth-quarter points en route to their fifth loss of the season.

Virginia Tech wraps up its season at home against rival Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET. Coverage for the contest will be available on The CW.