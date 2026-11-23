PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia Tech Football's 28-20 Loss to Miami
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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Virginia Tech played No. 7 Miami close. But close isn't enough.
The Hokies (6-5, 4-4 ACC) fell 28-20 to the Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0) Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium; Virginia Tech was outgained 232-55 in the second half and scored only six points after its second drive of the opening quarter.
Here is how each of the 47 Hokies who logged a snap against Miami graded out on Pro Football Focus, with some of my brief thoughts:
Offense
- WR Que'Sean Brown (43 snaps) - 74.9
- RB Messiah Mickens (seven snaps) - 72.7
- LG Layth Ghannam (56 snaps) - 69.3
- TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (15 snaps) - 67.6
- TE Luke Reynolds (46 snaps) - 66.9
- RT Aidan Lynch (56 snaps) - 64.7
- LG Brody Meadows (37 snaps) - 62.9
- RB Tyler Mason (one snap) - 60.0
- TE Harrison Saint Germain (one snap) - 59.9
- LG Michael Troutman (19 snaps) - 59.3
- C Kyle Altuner (56 snaps) - 57.9
- LT Justin Terry (56 snaps) - 56.5
- WR Tyseer Denmark (12 snaps) - 55.3
- RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (49 snaps) - 54.3
- WR Marlion Jackson (19 snaps) - 53.4
- WR Davion Brown (31 snaps) - 53.0
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (56 snaps) - 52.4
- WR Ayden Greene (35 snaps) - 49.3
- TE Benji Gosnell (21 snaps) - 45.9
Grade Thoughts: Que'Sean Brown was the lone offensive regular to crack a 70.0 grade, while Messiah Mickens' 72.7 was promising, though it came on just seven snaps. Grunkemeyer's 52.4 grade and four receivers grading below 55.0 reflected an offense that struggled to sustain drives after the opening quarter.
Defense
- CB Joshua Clarke (60 snaps) - 76.9
- S Tyson Flowers (61 snaps) - 75.3
- DT Randy Adirika (25 snaps) - 74.5
- LB Keon Wylie (48 snaps) - 74.0
- DT Kemari Copeland (45 snaps) - 72.5
- DT Elhadj Fall (47 snaps) - 72.0
- DT Eric Mensah (14 snaps) - 71.5
- DE Jason Abbey (nine snaps) - 70.9
- DE Cortez Harris (30 snaps) - 70.5
- DE Samuel Okunlola (23 snaps) - 70.4
- LB Kaleb Spencer (47 snaps) - 70.1
- LB Noah Chambers (54 snaps) - 68.9
- DE Mylachi Williams (23 snaps) - 68.3
- S Sheldon Robinson (19 snaps) - 65.5
- DE Daniel Jennings (seven snaps) - 65.3
- S Quentin Reddish (61 snaps) - 62.6
- CB Kenny Woseley Jr. (22 snaps) - 62.2
- DT Gerard Johnson III (11 snaps) - 61.3
- DT Emmett Laws (one snap) - 60.5
- CB Jaquez White (57 snaps) - 59.7
- DT Deric Dandy (six snaps) - 59.2
- DE Javion Hilson (18 snaps) - 58.9
- S DQ Smith (20 snaps) - 58.3
- LB Curtis Jones (18 snaps) - 57.3
- DE Aycen Stevens (51 snaps) - 51.0
- CB Zaevion Cleveland (three snaps) - 49.4
- CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (27 snaps) - 49.2
- CB Cam Chadwick Jr. (29 snaps) - 48.2
Defense Thoughts: Virginia Tech's defense graded considerably better, with 11 players earning marks above 70.0 and four of the top five marks on the team belonging to defensive players. The defensive front also had several strong performances, though Miami's second-half rushing success ultimately overshadowed those individual grades.
Overall Top 10
- CB Joshua Clarke (60 snaps) - 76.9 - Defense
- S Tyson Flowers (61 snaps) - 75.3 - Defense
- WR Que'Sean Brown (43 snaps) - 74.9 - Offense
- DT Randy Adirika (25 snaps) - 74.5 - Defense
- LB Keon Wylie (48 snaps) - 74.0 - Defense
- RB Messiah Mickens (seven snaps) - 72.7 - Offense
- DT Kemari Copeland (45 snaps) - 72.5 - Defense
- DT Elhadj Fall (47 snaps) - 72.0 - Defense
- DT Eric Mensah (14 snaps) - 71.5 - Defense
- DE Jason Abbey (nine snaps) - 70.9 - Defense
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05