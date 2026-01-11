Ohio State Transfer DL Eric Mensah Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continues to bolster its defensive front through the transfer portal, adding Ohio State defensive lineman Eric Mensah to its growing haul of interior talent. Mensah, who just completed his redshirt freshman season with the Buckeyes, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

This is my home! I wanna thank Coach Franklin and the coaching staff at Virginia Tech for accepting me into this program and bringing me back home !!#GoHokies @HokiesFB pic.twitter.com/guFYcTFdKC — Eric Mensah🇬🇭 (@EricMen85258722) January 11, 2026

How does he fit with Virginia Tech?

Mensah is a familiar name to Hokies fans. A native of Stafford, Virginia, he was originally committed to Virginia Tech out of high school before flipping his pledge to Ohio State following an official visit in September of 2023. The late change in his recruitment came after Ohio State entered the picture aggressively, pulling Mensah away from several regional programs. In addition to Virginia Tech and Ohio State, he held offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, and Virginia, among others, and took visits to each during his recruitment.

Coming out of high school, Mensah flew somewhat under the radar on the national recruiting scene. He was rated as the No. 800 overall player in his class and did not carry the same recruiting buzz as some of Ohio State’s other defensive line signees. Despite that, the Buckeyes saw enough upside to pursue him late, valuing his strength, leverage, and interior pass-rush potential.

Mensah spent the 2024 season redshirting in Columbus, playing seven snaps in three games, before seeing limited action during the 2025 campaign. While his snap count was small, his production and grading in those opportunities stood out. According to Pro Football Focus, Mensah earned an overall grade of 79.5 across 12 defensive snaps. He posted a 73.6 run-defense grade and a 72.2 tackling grade, while also being credited with a quarterback hurry. Though the sample size was limited, the efficiency and consistency in those snaps point to a player who made the most of his opportunities.

Physically, Mensah stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 302 pounds, placing him on the smaller end for an interior defensive lineman at the Power Four level. However, that build aligns well with his skill set as a pass-rushing defensive tackle. He plays with good pad level, quick hands and enough lateral movement to threaten gaps, making him a natural fit for sub-package roles and interior pressure situations.

At Virginia Tech, Mensah will enter a defensive line room that is undergoing significant turnover and reshaping. His experience in Ohio State’s program, even in a limited role, gives him a developmental foundation that could allow him to push for snaps early in his Hokies career. He should be able to compete with players such as Emmett Laws and Kemari Copeland for rotational playing time, particularly on passing downs.

Mensah’s return to Virginia Tech also represents a full-circle moment in his recruitment. After initially committing out of high school, then spending two seasons in Columbus, he now arrives in Blacksburg with added physical development and exposure to a high-level defensive system. For the Hokies, his addition provides another young, high-upside piece along the interior as they continue to rebuild and deepen the defensive front through the transfer portal.

More Virginia Tech Football News: