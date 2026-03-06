Live Scoring Updates: Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech Game 1
Virginia Tech (7-5) opens ACC play against Georgia Tech. Below are live scoring updates for the game in reverse chronological order:
How the Hokies will lineup:
SP - Ethan Grim
1. Treyson Hughes - CF
2. Nick Locurto - LF
3. Ethan Ball - 2B
4. Sam Grube - 1B
5. Owen Petrich - 3B
6. Sam Gates - RF
7. Henry Cooke - C
8. Anderson French - DH
9. Ethan Gibson - SS
Top of the 1st
Virginia Tech gets its first two batters on, but the next three are unable to cash in. Tate McKee has thrown 23 pitches in the first inning.
Bottom of the 1st
