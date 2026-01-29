On3 Sports Lists Virginia Tech As A Team That Won The 2026 Transfer Portal

Time is quickly winding down before Virginia Tech football begins its 2026 season, the first under new head coach James Franklin. Ahead of the season, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos compiled a list of. The schools that he included in the list were LSU, Indiana, Texas Tech, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Penn State, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech.

Here's what Nakos had to say on the Hokies, who look to rebound in 2026 under Franklin after a difficult 3-9 2025 campaign.

Expectations are already high that James Franklin can win quickly at Virginia Tech and have the Hokies back in the national conversation. He’s showing that could happen as early as 2026, adding 25 new players to reload the roster.

His Penn State quarterback, Ethan Grunkemeyer, followed him to Blacksburg. He stepped in for Penn State following Drew Allar's season-ending injury and went 4-3, flashing talent that Franklin will look to build on. He will have a top target in tight end Luke Reynolds, who posted 26 catches for 257 yards in 2025 at Penn State.

The Hokies also added pieces on the defensive side of the ball. Troy cornerback Jaquez White will be a leader in the secondary, coming off a three-interception season. Missouri EDGE Javion Hilson has four years of eligibility remaining, and the 6-foot-4, 246-pound pass rusher will be expected to take the next step in his game at Virginia Tech."

The Hokies enter the season retooled in many facets. Virginia Tech will likely start Grunkemeyer, who's the face of a revamped room. Last year's starter, Kyron Drones, exhausted his eligibility while second- and third-stringers William "Pop" Watson III and Garret Rangel transferred to UMass and Texas-Rio Grande Valley, respectively. Drones logged all but 22 of the Hokies' snaps under center in 2025.

Behind Grunkemeyer, UNC transfer quarterback Bryce Baker likely slots in as the backup quarterback, with returning redshirt freshmen AJ Brand and Kelden Ryan also in the fold and incoming three-star true freshman Troy Huhn from Mission Hills, California potentially factoring into the equation. Of the Hokies' five quarterbacks currently on the roster, Grunkemeyer is the only non-freshman (true or redshirt).

Virginia Tech's 2026 campaign begins on Saturday, Sept. 5 as the Hokies host VMI. It will be Virginia Tech's first meeting with the Keydets since 1984. In the meantime, the Hokies' spring game will take place on Saturday, April 18. Admission for the game will be free.

