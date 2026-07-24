One Returning Player Ready to Become a Star for Virginia Tech

The run that changed Virginia Tech RB Jeffrey Overton Jr.'s trajectory took about five seconds.

Third quarter against then-No. 13 Miami on Nov. 22, Overton found a crease, made one cut and got to the second level. Nobody caught him. The 38-yard touchdown was his first as a Hokie, and he had waited nearly a full calendar year to prove he had that in him.

Overton tore his ACL in December 2024, before taking a college snap. He missed the first eight games of 2025, then played the final four and finished with 146 yards on 25 carries, 5.8 per attempt. He ran for 69 yards on seven carries against Miami, caught a 36-yarder at Florida State on Nov. 15 and started the finale against Virginia, gaining 53 yards on 11 carries in a 27-7 loss.

The volume was small enough to preserve his redshirt, but during that time, he proved he could be a special kind of player.

He came back in the spring at 205 pounds, up 27 from a season ago, and Franklin noticed it inside of a few practices. Franklin called him quick, smart, tough and elusive, and said Overton had started to separate himself in the room.

With Marcellous Hawkins limited by a shoulder injury, Overton took the bulk of spring reps and led the Maroon team in rushing in the April 18 spring game, going for 32 yards on five carries with a 19-yard catch.

The fit matters as much as the flashes. Franklin spent 12 years at Penn State turning committee backs into 1,000-yard rushers, and new run game coordinator Norval McKenzie's Georgia Tech offense ran for 2,567 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. Being the 1B in this kind of backfield should not be considered a demotion.

Hawkins is still the starter, and should be. He gained 749 yards on 6.3 per carry behind an offense nobody had to respect through the air. Virginia Tech threw for 166.3 yards per game while going 3-9. Defenses loaded the box because there was no reason not to. If the passing game becomes merely average, the light boxes Overton never saw as a freshman start showing up.

The caveat is honest. He has never played a full college season, and the sample everyone is excited about is 25 carries.

But Virginia Tech opens Sept. 5 against VMI, and for the first time since he signed, Overton will be available for all of it.