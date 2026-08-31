Opening Odds for Week 1 Place Virginia Tech As Gargantuan Favorites Over VMI

Virginia Tech football will open the first week of the 2026 season as gargantuan favorites over VMI. FanDuel listed the Hokies as 51.5-point favorites ahead of the Sept. 6 opener. The last time Virginia Tech won by more than 51 points was against North Carolina in 2017. The Hokies are 23-4 when the margin of victory is 51 or more between either team.

Virginia Tech last scored more than 51 points in its 2023 blowout of Virginia in that season's regular-season finale, a 55-17 victory for the Hokies. The Hokies have eclipsed the 50-point mark 17 times in the 21st century.

Virginia Tech (0-0) will enter its first season under new head coach James Franklin. The former Penn State head whistle went 104-45 in 11-plus years as the Nittany Lions' head coach. In 2024, Penn State went 13-3 (8-1 Big Ten) and qualified for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. Penn State's season ended in the playoff semifinals with a 27-24 loss to national runners-up Notre Dame.

Penn State started the season 3-0, but suffered losses to Oregon, UCLA and Northwestern in succession. Following the trio of losses, Franklin was fired with the team sitting at 3-3. The Nittany Lions lost three more games after Franklin was fired, and won four straight to end the season with a 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten) record and a win in the Pinstripe Bowl over Clemson.

The VMI game will presumably mean the first start in a Hokie uniform for Ethan Grunkemeyer. The redshirt sophomore followed Franklin from Happy Valley; he started seven games in 2025 for Penn State, amassing 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Bill Connelly's SP+ projections gave Virginia Tech a 100% chance to win the game and predicted a 68-0 final score. Virginia Tech has scored 67 or more points in eight games over its history, per the HokieSports stats database. The last time it did so was in the 1995 season, where the Hokies defeated Akron 77-27. The previous time? VMI in 1966, where Virginia Tech claimed a 70-12 victory.

The Hokies are 49-25-5 all-time against VMI and have won nine of their last 10 showdowns against the Keydets. Moreover, Virginia Tech currently has a 13-game winning streak against FCS schools.

Virginia Tech's clash against VMI kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Lane Stadium. Viewing for the contest is available on the ACC Network for the first clash between the two programs since the 1984 season.

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