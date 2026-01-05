Penn State TE Transfer Matt Henderson Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has continued a transfer portal heater with the addition of former four-star tight end Matt Henderson, a former Penn State tight end. He just finished up his true freshman season and did not see any game action before entering the portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

BREAKING: Penn State transfer TE Matt Henderson has committed to Virginia Tech



Story: https://t.co/eRNxdvPdD7 pic.twitter.com/NgwYe6Z3oD — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) January 4, 2026

Henderson, standing 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, is likely a developmental player given how loaded the tight end room will be this upcoming season with Benji Gosnell, Ja'Ricous Hairston and Luke Reynolds.

How does he fit?

His frame is a little small, so you'd like to see him put a bit more weight on before the Hokies trot him out onto the field. He did redshirt this year, so there is a good chance that he added to that preseason 230 pound weight over the year. Henderson has four more years of eligibility remaining.

247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins described Henderson out of high school by saying that he plays more like a big receiver than a tight end. Also mentioned that he is a really good athlete with natural body control and great hands, which allows him to put himself in the correct position to make the tough contested catches that tight ends often have to make.

Over his high school career, Henderson caught 146 passes for 2,267 yards and 28 touchdowns. Most of his numbers came in a break-out junior season, where he had 74 catches for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 100 rushing yards and a pass attempt in high school.

The Powhatan, Virginia native has the frame of a prototypical redzone tight end, who can catch contested passed at the boundaries of the end zone and be a quarterbacks safety valve when he is needed, which is something that the Virginia Tech offense lacked greatly last season.

He has an obvious connection with Head Coach James Franklin and Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Ty Howle, which likely had a huge role in his recruitment and eventual commitment to Virginia Tech. Those prior relationships with Franklin and Howle have been a driving force in the transfer portal recruiting this season.

Henderson is a big get for Virginia Tech. He continues to bolster an already deep tight end room with a young and talented player, which is the one thing that the tight end room lacked. Pierce Petersohn is the only other player in the room who would have at least three years of eligibility remaining. He and Henderson will both have four.

We will have more as this story develops.

More Virginia Tech Football News: