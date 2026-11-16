PFF Grades and Snap Count Analysis From Virginia Tech's 40-22 Loss to Stanford

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech suffered its second consecutive loss Saturday night, falling 40-22 to Stanford at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) struggled on both sides of the ball, with turnovers and defensive miscues allowing the Cardinal (5-5, 3-4) to pull away. Stanford entered the matchup winless on the road this season but took advantage of Virginia Tech's mistakes to earn a convincing victory. Here is how the Hokies' 49 players graded out on Pro Football Focus:

Offense

RG Montavious Cunningham (20 snaps) - 76.7 RG Michael Troutman III (55 snaps) - 68.9 QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (75 snaps) - 68.1 LT Layth Ghannam (75 snaps) - 67.6 RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (54 snaps) - 66.9 RT Aidan Lynch (75 snaps) - 66.0 LG Brody Meadows (75 snaps) - 65.9 RB Messiah Mickens (19 snaps) - 65.0 WR Que'Sean Brown (55 snaps) - 64.6 RB Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (four snaps) - 63.0 C Kyle Altuner (75 snaps) - 61.8 LT Buddy Wegdam (one snap) - 60.0 TE Luke Reynolds (56 snaps) - 59.5 WR Davion Brown (38 snaps) - 59.1 WR Marlion Jackson (34 snaps) - 58.3 TE Harrison Saint Germain (four snaps) - 56.4 WR Keylen Adams (four snaps) - 55.8 WR Tyseer Denmark (19 snaps) - 54.6 TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (14 snaps) - 54.5 TE Benji Gosnell (16 snaps) - 51.2 WR Ayden Greene (57 snaps) - 48.2

THOUGHTS: Tech's offense struggled to find much consistency against Stanford, and the PFF grades reflected that. Montavious Cunningham led the unit with a 76.7 grade, albeit across just 20 snaps due to leaving the game with an injury. Notably, no offensive player who logged at least 50 snaps earned a grade above 70.0. The Hokies' receiving corps particularly struggled, with Ayden Greene (48.2) finishing as the team's lowest-graded offensive player despite playing 57 snaps.

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Defense

DT Gerard Johnson III (23 snaps) - 88.6 DT Emmett Laws (nine snaps) - 80.0 CB Kenny Woseley Jr. (11 snaps) - 76.4 S Tyson Flowers (62 snaps) - 75.7 S Quentin Reddish (43 snaps) - 74.8 CB Thomas Williams (16 snaps)- 74.0 LB Noah Chambers (56 snaps) - 72.0 DT Kemari Copeland (52 snaps) - 71.2 S DQ Smith (17 snaps) - 69.0 DT Elhadj Fall (48 snaps) - 68.8 CB Cam Chadwick Jr. (25 snaps) - 67.6 DE Cortez Harris (45 snaps) - 66.9 DE Jason Abbey (seven snaps) - 66.7 LB Keon Wylie (62 snaps) - 66.4 LB Sherrod Covil (two snaps) - 61.3 DT Randy Adirika (six snaps) - 60.6 CB Zaevion Cleveland (17 snaps) - 60.4 LB Curtis Jones Jr. (18 snaps) - 58.5 DE Aycen Stevens (60 snaps) - 58.5 S Sheldon Robinson (32 snaps) - 58.1 CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (47 snaps) - 58.0 DE Daniel Jennings (three snaps) - 57.2 DE Mylachi Williams (20 snaps) - 54.8 CB Jaquez White (74 snaps) - 54.3 DE Javion Hilson (14 snaps) - 53.8 DT Eric Mensah (11 snaps) - 53.6 LB Kaleb Spencer (48 snaps) - 50.8 DE Samuel Okunlola (eight snaps) - 43.0

THOUGHTS: Despite surrendering 44 points to Stanford, Virginia Tech had several defensive players turn in strong individual performances. Gerard Johnson III led the entire team with an 88.6 PFF grade across 23 snaps, while fellow tackle Emmett Laws (80.0) and nickel Kenny Woseley Jr. (76.4) rounded out the top three. All three of the Hokies' top-three highest-graded defenders played fewer than 25 snaps, though. Tyson Flowers (75.7) and Quentin Reddish (74.8) appeared to be among the more encouraging contributors, particularly given their heavier workloads.

Overall Top-10

DT Gerard Johnson III (23 snaps) - 88.6 - Defense DT Emmett Laws (nine snaps) - 80.0 - Defense RG Montavious Cunningham (20 snaps) - 76.7 - Offense CB Kenny Woseley Jr. (11 snaps) - 76.4 - Defense S Tyson Flowers (62 snaps) - 75.7 - Defense S Quentin Reddish (43 snaps) - 74.8 - Defense CB Thomas Williams (16 snaps)- 74.0 - Defense LB Noah Chambers (56 snaps) - 72.0 - Defense DT Kemari Copeland (52 snaps) - 71.2 - Defense S DQ Smith (17 snaps) - 69.0 - Defense