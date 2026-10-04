PFF Grades and Snap Counts for Virginia Tech In Its 35-33 Loss to Pitt
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BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech lost to Pitt 35-33 on Friday after committing four turnovers, while fifth-year kicker John Love missed a 36-yard game-winning field goal. Here's how the 41 Virginia Tech players who logged snaps on offense (16 players) and defense (25 players) graded out on Pro Football Focus:
Offense
- WR Que'Sean Brown (47 snaps) - 74.1
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (77 snaps) - 73.1
- HB Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (34 snaps) - 68.5
- TE Luke Reynolds (66 snaps) - 66.8
- WR Davion Brown (31 snaps) - 66.3
- WR Ayden Greene (68 snaps) - 65.4
- HB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (43 snaps) - 61.3
- WR Marlion Jackson (37 snaps) - 57.8
- RT Logan Howland (77 snaps) - 57.4
- C Kyle Altuner (77 snaps) - 56.4
- WR Tyseer Denmark (15 snaps) - 53.5
- RT Aidan Lynch (77 snaps) - 51.9
- TE Benji Gosnell (24 snaps) - 49.2
- LG Layth Ghannam (77 snaps) - 48.8
- RG Michael Troutman III (77 snaps) - 48.2
- TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (20 snaps) - 48.0
Defense
- DE Cortez Harris (40 snaps) - 85.9
- S DQ Smith (40 snaps) - 75.5
- LB Kaleb Spencer (37 snaps) - 71.6
- DT Kemari Copeland (48 snaps) - 71.0
- DE Aycen Stevens (42 snaps) - 67.9
- CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (24 snaps) - 66.6
- CB Cam Chadwick (41 snaps) - 65.6
- LB Keon Wylie (48 snaps) - 65.6
- DE Jason Abbey (eight snaps) - 64.1
- DE Samuel Okunlola (16 snaps) - 62.5
- DT Randy Adirika (18 snaps) - 61.3
- DE Javion Hilson (four snaps) - 61.3
- CB Thomas Williams (24 snaps) - 60.7
- CB Jaquez White (53 snaps) - 60.5
- DT Elhadj Fall (41 snaps) - 60.1
- DT Deric Dandy (one snap) - 60.0
- DT Eric Mensah (six snaps) - 59.3
- CB Joshua Clarke (14 snaps) - 56.8
- CB Tyson Flowers (35 snaps) - 54.4
- CB Kenny Woseley Jr. (35 snaps) - 53.4
- LB Curtis Jones Jr. (18 snaps) - 52.8
- LB Noah Chambers (36 snaps) - 52.7
- DE Mylachi Williams (22 snaps) - 51.8
- DT Gerard Johnson III (14 snaps) - 50.6
- S Quentin Reddish (61 snaps) - 44.6
Overall Top 10
- DE Cortez Harris (40 snaps) - 85.9 - Defense
- S DQ Smith (40 snaps) - 75.5 - Defense
- WR Que'Sean Brown (47 snaps) - 74.1 - Offense
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (77 snaps) - 73.1 - Offense
- LB Kaleb Spencer (37 snaps) - 71.6 - Defense
- DT Kemari Copeland (48 snaps) - 71.0 - Defense
- HB Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (34 snaps) - 68.5 - Offense
- DE Aycen Stevens (42 snaps) - 67.9 - Defense
- TE Luke Reynolds (66 snaps) - 66.8 - Offesne
- CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (24 snaps) - 66.6- Defense
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05