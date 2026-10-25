PFF Grades And Snap Counts From Virginia Tech's 20-16 Win Over Clemson

Virginia Tech football became bowl-eligible Saturday evening, moving past Clemson 20-16 at Memorial Stadium via a go-ahead touchdown with 1:44 to go. Here's how all 45 Hokies who logged snaps graded out on Pro Football Focus, plus some of my thoughts:

Offense

NOTE: Eleven Hokies are logged as taking one pass block/run block snap, which references the fake punt attempted by Virginia Tech in the second quarter. They are as follows: Buddy Wegdam, Brennan Johnson, Brett Clatterbaugh, Curtis Jones Jr., Tommy Ricard, Keon Wylie, Tyson Flowers, Christian Epling, Nathan Totten, Sheldon Robinson and Isaiah Brown-Murray. I've included their totals but in bold.

TE Luke Reynolds (66 snaps) - 78.0 WR Que'Sean Brown (55 snaps) - 70.8 WR Davion Brown (25 snaps) - 68.7 RG Benjamin Eziuka (56 snaps) - 66.4 RG Gavin Crawford (19 snaps) - 63.6 WR Tyseer Denmark (12 snaps) - 63.3 LT Logan Howland (seven snaps) - 60.6 Buddy Wegdam (one snap) - 60.0 Brennan Johnson (one snap) - 60.0 Brett Clatterbaugh (one snap) - 60.0 Curtis Jones Jr. (one snap) - 60.0 Tommy Ricard (one snap) - 60.0 Keon Wylie (one snap) - 60.0 Tyson Flowers (one snap) - 60.0 Christian Epling (one snap) - 60.0 C Kyle Altuner (75 snaps) - 59.9 Nathan Totten (one snap) - 59.6 QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (75 snaps) - 59.0 LG Brody Meadows (four snaps) - 58.9 WR Ayden Greene (38 snaps) - 58.3 Sheldon Robinson (one snap) - 58.1 Isaiah Brown Murray (one snap) - 58.0 RB Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (36 snaps) - 57.9 WR Takye Heath (five snaps) - 57.2 LG Michael Troutman III (71 snaps) - 56.6 RT Aidan Lynch (68 snaps) - 56.4 TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (32 snaps) - 55.1 WR Marlion Jackson (31 snaps) - 52.1 LT Layth Ghannam (75 snaps) - 51.3 TE Benji Gosnell (31 snaps) - 48.4 RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (44 snaps) - 48.1

Offense Thoughts

Reynolds continues to be a bright spot for Virginia Tech's offense, but the offensive line remains a concern. One encouraging sign, however, was the play of young guards Benjamin Eziuka and Gavin Crawford, who earned the unit's two highest grades. Their performances could provide some optimism moving forward.

Defense

S Tyson Flowers (39 snaps) - 77.8 DE Jason Abbey (eight snaps) - 72.2 CB Jaquez White (62 snaps) - 70.8 DE Samuel Okunlola (13 snaps) - 70.7 DE Cortez Harris (34 snaps) - 69.9 CB Joshua Clarke (47 snaps) - 69.8 DE Aycen Stevens (45 snaps) - 69.5 DE Curtis Jones Jr. (16 snaps) - 69.4 DT Elhadj Fall (40 snaps) - 67.1 DT Gerard Johnson III (17 snaps) - 66.7 LB Keon Wylie (56 snaps) - 66.7 CB Cam Chadwick Jr. (15 snaps) - 65.8 CB Kenny Woseley Jr. (21 snaps) - 65.5 DE Mylachi Williams (12 snaps)- 64.9 S DQ Smith (31 snaps) - 64.8 S Quentin Reddish (54 snaps) - 64.5 DT Kemari Copeland (40 snaps) - 64.5 S Sheldon Robinson (eight snaps) - 64.3 DT Eric Mensah (15 snaps) - 64.3 LB Kaleb Spencer (41 snaps) - 63.9 DE Javion Hilson (12 snaps) - 61.5 DT Randy Adirika (two snaps) - 60.2 DT Deric Dandy (two snaps) - 58.7 CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (18 snaps) - 58.6 LB Noah Chambers (34 snaps) - 57.5

Defense Thoughts

There were some encouraging signs in the secondary, with three of Virginia Tech's top six defensive grades coming from that group. Joshua Clarke has consistently graded well by PFF's standards, but Tyson Flowers resided in PFF's spotlight with a season-high 77.8 grade (previous high; 77.0, vs. Old Dominion). Even more encouraging was his 79.8 tackling grade, given his previous struggles in that area.