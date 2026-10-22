Three Biggest Questions for Virginia Tech In Saturday's Game vs Clemson

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football will have an opportunity to become bowl-eligible Saturday night when it travels to Clemson for a 7 p.m. ET matchup on ESPN. The Hokies (5-2, 2-2 ACC) enter the contest following a 34-24 victory over Georgia Tech, while Clemson (4-2, 2-1 ACC) is coming off a 37-0 shutout of Charleston Southern.

Here are three of the biggest questions facing Virginia Tech ahead of its trip to Death Valley:

No. 1: Can Virginia Tech take advantage of Clemson's struggling passing offense?

Clemson's offense hasn't exactly been firing on all cylinders this season, particularly through the air. The Tigers average just 187.5 passing yards per game — the lowest mark in the ACC — and have thrown only two touchdown passes through six contests.

True freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds has been tasked with leading the offense following an elbow injury to prior starter Christopher Vizzina. Reynolds has completed passes for 943 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions this season.

The Hokies have allowed 227.3 passing yards per game, including 335 to Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza in their most recent outing. However, Virginia Tech's defensive front has been considerably more effective against the run, allowing just 87.4 yards per contest. If the Hokies can contain Clemson's rushing attack and force Reynolds into obvious passing situations, they'll have an opportunity to render the Tigers' offense one-dimensional.

No. 2: Can Ethan Grunkemeyer maintain his production against Clemson's defense?

Virginia Tech's offense has been among the ACC's most productive units through seven games, averaging 37.1 points and 451.3 total yards per contest. Much of that production has come through quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer.

The Penn State transfer has completed 167 of 229 passes for 1,984 yards, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions, establishing himself as one of the conference's more efficient quarterbacks.

Clemson's defense, however, has surrendered just 189.3 passing yards per game, while allowing 21.5 points per contest. The Tigers also have familiarity with James Franklin's offensive system, as defensive coordinator Tom Allen previously served under Franklin at Penn State. Grunkemeyer will have several options in the passing game, including wide receiver Que'Sean Brown, who recorded six receptions for a career-high 182 yards against Georgia Tech.

No. 3: Can Virginia Tech put together a complete four-quarter performance?

Virginia Tech's two losses this season have come by a combined three points, with late-game mistakes proving costly against Pitt and California. Against Pitt, the Hokies squandered a 14-0 advantage before falling 35-33 following a missed field goal as time expired. Nine days later, Virginia Tech surrendered a fourth-quarter lead in a 25-20 loss at California.

The Hokies responded with a 10-point victory over Georgia Tech, but Saturday's matchup presents another opportunity to demonstrate progress. Clemson has struggled offensively, but its defense has remained competitive, holding three opponents to 10 points or fewer this season.

For Virginia Tech, establishing an early advantage won't necessarily be enough. With bowl eligibility on the line and several challenging conference matchups still ahead — Miami and SMU chief among them — Saturday represents another opportunity for Franklin's team to demonstrate how far it has progressed in his first season.