PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia Tech's 44-21 Week 2 Victory Over Old Dominion
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BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football romped to a 34-6 halftime lead and despite a less-than-spectacular second half, emerged with a 44-21 victory over Old Dominion in Week 2. Here's how every player graded out on Pro Football Focus, as well as their total snap count:
Offense:
- TE Luke Reynolds - 81.5 (44 snaps)
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer - 72.0 (76 snaps)
- HB Messiah Mickens - 69.3 (nine snaps)
- HB Jeffrey Overton Jr. - 69.0 (44 snaps)
- QB Bryce Baker - 68.1 (12 snaps)
- OT Aidan Lynch - 67.5 (76 snaps)
- WR Que'Sean Brown - 67.1 (42 snaps)
- HB Marcellous Hawkins Jr. - 64.7 (35 snaps)
- HB Tyler Mason - 64.2 (three snaps)
- LG Layth Ghannam - 62.4 (58 snaps)
- RG Lucas Austin - 60.4 (three snaps)
- RT Benjamin Eziuka - 60.3 (three snaps)
- LG Gavin Crawford - 60.2 (12 snaps)
- WR Tyseer Denmark - 59.5 (27 snaps)
- RG (played at center, listed as RG on PFF) Tommy Ricard - 59.1 (88 snaps)
- WR Davion Brown - 58.9 (34 snaps)
- RG Brody Meadows - 58.8 (35 snaps)
- WR Jeff Exinor Jr. - 57.8 (three snaps)
- WR Ayden Greene - 56.1 (50 snaps)
- WR Keylen Adams - 55.6 (three snaps)
- RT Logan Howland - 55.3 (19 snaps)
- WR Chanz Wiggins - 55.0 (four snaps)
- WR A.J. Brand - 48.9 (three snaps)
- TE Harrison Saint Germain - 48.5 (16 snaps)
- WR Marlion Jackson - 47.9 (49 snaps)
- RG Montavious Cunningham - 47.6 (70 snaps)
- TE Ja'Ricous Hairston - 42.4 (35 snaps)
- RT Justin Terry - 41.1 (78 snaps)
- TE Benji Gosnell - 34.4 (37 snaps)
Defense:
- LE Aycen Stevens - 91.2 (23 snaps)
- DT Elhadj Fall - 85.8 (23 snaps)
- S Sherrod Covil - 84.6 (12 snaps)
- NT Eric Mensah - 80.5 (nine snaps)
- DE Cortez Harris - 78.8 (20 snaps)
- S Tyson Flowers - 77.1 (33 snaps)
- DT Kemari Copeland - 74.6 (26 snaps)
- LB Curtis Jones Jr. - 74.6 (19 snaps)
- DE Jason Abbey - 73.8 (eight snaps)
- CB Isaiah Brown-Murray - 70.8 (21 snaps)
- DE Brett Clatterbaugh - 68.8 (six snaps)
- DE Mylachi Williams - 68.2 (15 snaps)
- DE Javion Hilson - 67.5 (13 snaps)
- LB Kaleb Spencer - 67.3 (25 snaps)
- CB Zaevion Cleveland - 67.0 (11 snaps)
- DE Sherrod Henderson - 65.5 (six snaps)
- LB George Ballance - 64.7 (11 snaps)
- S DQ Smith - 64.6 (11 snaps)
- S Sheldon Robinson - 64.2 (11 snaps)
- S Quentin Reddish - 63.7 (42 snaps)
- LB Noah Chambers - 63.1 (28 snaps)
- S Brennan Johnson - 62.2 (six snaps)
- CB Jaquez White - 60.1 (33 snaps)
- DT Andrew Hanchuk - 59.8 (two snaps)
- DE Daniel Jennings - 59.6 (six snaps)
- DT Randy Adirika - 59.6 (14 snaps)
- DT Gerard Johnson III - 59.1 (13 snaps)
- DT Deric Dandy - 58.5 (two snaps)
- CB Joshua Clarke - 57.1 (23 snaps)
- DE Samuel Okunlola - 56.2 (17 snaps)
- DT Christian Evans - 55.8 (nine snaps)
- LB Antwone Santiago - 54.8 (11 snaps)
- LB Keon Wylie - 49.9 (24 snaps)
- CB Amauri Polydor - 47.0 (11 snaps)
- CB Thomas Williams - 41.5 (14 snaps)
- CB Kenny Woseley Jr. - 37.7 (19 snaps)
- CB Cam Chadwick Jr. - 37.3 (16 snaps)
Overall Top-10:
- LT Aycen Stevens - 91.2 (23 snaps) - Defense
- DT Elhadj Fall - 85.8 (23 snaps) - Defense
- S Sherrod Covil - 84.6 (12 snaps) - Defense
- TE Luke Reynolds - 82.2 (43 snaps) - Offense
- NT Eric Mensah - 80.5 (nine snaps) - Defense
- DE Cortez Harris - 78.8 (20 snaps) - Defense
- DT Kemari Copeland - 74.6 (26 snaps) - Defense
- LB Curtis Jones Jr. - 74.6 (19 snaps) - Defense
- DE Jason Abbey - 73.8 (eight snaps) - Defense
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer - 72.0 (76 snaps) - Offense
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05