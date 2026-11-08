PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Virginia Tech's 51-28 Loss to SMU in Dallas

DALLAS — Virginia Tech football sustained a 51-28 loss to SMU at Gerald J. Ford Stadium Friday evening, giving up its most points in a single game since the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl againts Maryland. Here's how all 52 Hokies players who logge snps graded out on Pro Football Focus and some brief thoughts.

Offense

RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (54 snaps) - 82.9 LT Layth Ghannam (69 snaps) - 76.6 QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (69 snaps) - 69.1 WR Que'Sean Brown (53 snaps) - 65.8 WR Tyseer Denmark (20 snaps) - 63.1 WR Davion Brown (31 snaps) - 62.3 TE Luke Reynolds (59 snaps) - 61.3 WR Ayden Greene (46 snaps) - 60.7 RT Aidan Lynch (69 snaps) - 60.6 WR Marlion Jackson (26 snaps) - 60.3 C Kyle Altuner (69 snaps) - 60.0 RG Montavious Cunningham (69 snaps) - 58.6 TE Harrison Saint Germain (three snaps) - 58.5 LG Brody Meadows (46 snaps) - 57.6 RB Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (18 snaps) - 56.0 TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (18 snaps) - 53.6 LG Michael Troutman III (23 snaps) - 47.0 TE Benji Gosnell (17 snaps) - 44.4

Offense Thoughts

Virginia Tech's offensive line had a mixed showing, with the unit finding considerably more success in run blocking than pass protection. The struggles were particularly glaring at left guard, where Brody Meadows received a 21.5 pass-blocking grade and Michael Troutman III posted an astonishing 0.9. Layth Ghannam (76.6 overall) was a bright spot up front, while Overton Jr. continued his strong season with a 82.9 grade. Despite the protection issues, the Hokies' skill-position players generally graded respectably.

Defense

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

LB Terry Wiggins (five snaps) - 79.3 S Brennan Johnson (five snaps) - 77.4 DE Cortez Harris (35 snaps) - 74.4 S DQ Smith (46 snaps) - 72.4 LB Curtis Jones Jr. (25 snaps) - 71.0 S Quentin Reddish (49 snaps) - 70.3 S Tyson Flowers (20 snaps) - 70.0 DE Jason Abbey (14 snaps)- 69.7 DE Aycen Stevens (41 snaps) - 69.4 DT Emmett Laws (12 snaps) - 66.6 LB Noah Chambers (46 snaps) - 65.7 CB Joshua Clarke (41 snaps) - 64.9 DT Elhadj Fall (38 snaps) - 63.7 DT Gerard Johnson III (21 snaps) - 63.2 CB Kenny Woseley Jr. (30 snaps) - 62.6 DE Samuel Okunlola (16 snaps) - 62.5 DE Daniel Jennings (three snaps) - 62.4 LB Sherrod Covil (five snaps) - 62.2 LB Kaleb Spencer (48 snaps) - 61.5 DT Brett Clatterbaugh (two snaps) - 60.9 DT Deric Dandy (two snaps) - 60.4 CB Amauri Polydor (three snaps) - 60.0 S Knahlij Harrell (three snaps) - 60.0 CB Cam Chadwick (29 snaps) - 57.1 CB Jaquez White (46 snaps) - 55.9 CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (26 snaps) - 55.8 DT Kemari Copeland (41 snaps) - 55.6 DE Mylachi Williams (19 snaps) - 55.3 S Shedon Robinson (19 snaps) - 54.6 LB Keon Wylie (46 snaps) - 49.7 DE Javion Hilson (14 snaps) - 38.5 DT Eric Mensah (21 snaps) - 35.7 CB Zaevion Cleveland (five snaps) - 31.9 DT Christian Evans (five snaps) - 28.9

Defense Thoughts

Virginia Tech's defensive struggles were particularly evident in the secondary, where poor tackling compounded an already difficult night. Joshua Clarke (38.8), Cam Chadwick (37.7), Jaquez White (25.9) and Isaiah Brown-Murray (28.1) all posted sub-40 PFF tackling grades, reflecting the Hokies' inability to consistently finish plays. While DQ Smith (72.4) and Quentin Reddish (70.3) were among the defense's better overall performers, the secondary's collective shortcomings overshadowed those individual efforts on the scoreboard.

Overall Top 10

RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (54 snaps) - 82.9 - Offense LB Terry Wiggins (five snaps) - 79.3 - Defense S Brennan Johnson (five snaps) - 77.4 - Defense LT Layth Ghannam (69 snaps) - 76.6 - Offense DE Cortez Harris (35 snaps) - 74.4 - Defense S DQ Smith (46 snaps) - 72.4 - Defense LB Curtis Jones Jr. (25 snaps) - 71.0 - Defense S Quentin Reddish (49 snaps) - 70.3 - Defense S Tyson Flowers (20 snaps) - 70.0 - Defense DE Jason Abbey (14 snaps) - 69.7 - Defense

If instituting a 20% snap minimum (14 snaps), the list would look like the following: Overton-Ghannam-Harris-Smith-Jones Jr.-Reddish-Flowers-Ethan Grunkemeyer-Abbey.