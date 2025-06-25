PFF Labels Virginia Tech RB Terion Stewart As The Best Running Back That No One Is Talking About

🚨 MAC POW Alert 🚨



Terion Stewart has been named MAC East Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts at Georgia Tech.



🏈 138 rushing yards

🏈 27 receiving yards

🏈 8 rushes of 10+ yards

🏈 1 touchdown#ToTheMoon 🟠🟤 pic.twitter.com/mDUo5Uf0w4