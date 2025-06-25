PFF Labels Virginia Tech RB Terion Stewart As The Best Running Back That No One Is Talking About
Virginia Tech's roster has undergone quite a change this offseason, with most of the best players from last year's team either going into the NFL Draft or entering the transfer portal. The Hokies also replaced both of their coordinators and there is a lot of uncertainty about how this team is going to look in what is going to be a pivotal season for Hokies head coach Brent Pry.
One of the top players that Virginia Tech has to find a way to replace is running back Bhayshul Tuten, who was one of the best running backs in the country and a 4th round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tuten was explosive and the most reliable player on the Virginia Tech offense and replacing him is going to be a huge task. While Virginia Tech might not have a player of Tuten's talent, they brought in three running backs with unique styles who could complement each other well. The most talented back of the bunch might be Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart.
PFF agrees with us.
In a new article, PFF gave Stewart high praise, calling him "one of the best running backs no one is talking about":
"Stewart was a three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class. His first year at Bowling Green was the COVID-shortened season, but he still led the team in rushing yards as a true freshman. In 2021, he started five games and missed three due to injury. Stewart sat out the 2022 campaign to “focus more on [his] health and academic responsibilities” but returned in 2023 and immediately took over as a backfield weapon for the next two seasons. With one year of eligibility remaining, he transferred to Virginia Tech for the 2025 season, where he'll replace draft pick Bhayshul Tuten.
When we evaluate running backs, PFF's missed tackles forced per attempt metric is invaluable in judging a player independent of their offensive line. And that's where Stewart shines.
The statistic is exactly what it sounds like: Whether it be from a juke move, a stiff arm or a lowering of the shoulder, it encapsulates how often a player eludes a potential tackle. The beauty of the metric is that it doesn’t really matter how good the offensive line is; a running back can force a missed tackle behind the line of scrimmage, at the line of scrimmage and beyond the line of scrimmage. Of course, getting to space at the second level makes it easier to rack up forced missed tackles, so some context is helpful to judge a back’s abilities."
You can read the full article here.
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
Stewart's defining performance of his career helped Bowling Green earn one of the biggest wins in school history. Stewart ran for 138 yards and one touchdown, while also catching a 27-yard touchdown, in the Falcons' massive upset win over Georgia Tech. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry and was a force all day long.
This is the kind of physicality that Stewart is going to bring and when you combine that with the running ability of quarterback Kyron Drones, Coastal Carolina transfer Braydon Bennett, and Central Missouri transfer Marcellous Hawkins.