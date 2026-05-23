Four Keys to James Franklin Building A Sustainable Winner at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football is just around three and a half months from officially kicking off the James Franklin era when it hosts VMI on Saturday, Sept. 5, ushering in a new dawn of Hokies football. A summer ahead of the season opener, here are four keys I think are critical to Franklin building a sustainable winner at Virginia Tech.

No. 1: Lay the blueprint in Year 1.

The first year under Franklin may not be the winningest, but its impact lies upon how it sets the stage for the future.

If Virginia Tech reaches eight wins, it would represent the program's highest total since 2019 and provide momentum for future transfer portal and high school recruiting cycles. More importantly, it would give tangible proof that the program is moving in the right direction after several years of hovering around the .500 mark. Recruits are far more likely to buy into a vision when they can see evidence of progress on the field.

Even beyond the record, the Hokies need to establish an identity, or re-establish one. If Virginia Tech can begin to develop traits in Year 1, it will provide a blueprint for future success. The goal is not simply to win games this fall, but to create a standard that can be sustained season after season.

Building a winner rarely happens overnight. The most important outcome of Franklin's first season may not be where Virginia Tech finishes in the standings, but whether the program exits the year with a clear direction and a belief that bigger achievements are ahead.

No. 2: Ace recruiting.

Virginia Tech may not ever reach the level of having top-10 recruiting classes, but Franklin's teams have consistently shown top-25 recruiting chops. This must hold up especially as the old regime of Brent Pry recruits is phased out more and more for names primarily recruited by Franklin.

No. 3: Develop talent over seasons.

Recruiting gets players to Blacksburg, but development is what turns recruiting classes into winning seasons. It is levels harder with the transfer portal being as omnipresent a factor as it is in today's college football landscape, but Virginia Tech cannot rely on one-year rentals for sustainable success.

In the transfer portal era, Franklin must strike a balance between adding outside talent and retaining key contributors already on the roster. If Virginia Tech can consistently turn three-star prospects into all-conference players while limiting major portal departures, the Hokies can create the kind of roster stability that has become increasingly rare in college football.

No. 4: Re-establish Virginia as Hokie territory.

Virginia Tech does not need to win every recruiting battle in the Commonwealth, but it must consistently land a strong share of the state's top talent. For years, programs such as Penn State, Tennessee, North Carolina and others have successfully recruited Virginia. Franklin's staff needs to make Virginia Tech the first choice for elite in-state prospects and strengthen relationships with high school coaches throughout the region. A sustainable winner is built from a reliable recruiting footprint, and Virginia remains the most important one for the Hokies.

It's worth noting that Virginia has become less of a hotbed of talent, though Virginia Tech would do well to thrive in in-state recruiting as long as the acquisitions themselves are made in a smart manner.