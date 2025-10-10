Previewing the Hokies vs. Yellow Jackets with the Bleav in Georgia Tech Podcast
Virginia Tech football embarks on its seventh test of the 2025 campaign against Georgia Tech tomorrow afternoon in Atlanta, Georgia. Ahead of the contest, I sat down with Georgia Tech On SI publisher Jackson Caudell and his cohost RJ Schafer on the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast to discuss the Hokies, Yellow Jackets and offer up score predictions.
You can watch the episode below:
Some Tidbits to Note:
Brent Key was very complementary of the Hokies in his press conference this week.
"Look, they've got talent all right, they played," Key said. "If you look at a rundown, I mean, the teams that they've lost to, I mean, they were combined 15-5, 15-6, something like that. I mean, they're good football teams. And some of them are very close games, especially going into fourth quarter, You know, since they made a change, and look, I think Brent Pry was a great man, a really good football coach, and you hate it at any time that happens in an organization, and you hate it for people in the field, and that's what you really hate it for. But he's put together a good roster, he's got this one instilled in the team, and there's talk about it and whatnot, but really in the day none of that really matters. It matters what we're able to go out and do against the opponent that's on the field on Saturday. So look, I've been in that situation. A lot of, probably earn even more respect for that team this week."
Key's squad is undefeated heading into this week, having beaten both of its first two ACC foes in Clemson and Wake Forest, albeit by four combined points.
Virginia Tech's availability remains a question. Tailback Terion Stewart was listed as questionable, as was wideout Cameron Seldon and linebacker Jaden Keller. Stewart, who tallied a career-high 174 rushing yards against NC State two weeks ago, is crucial for the Hokies' rushing attack and despite playing in only four of Tech's six games, he leads the team in rushing yards with 301.
The main positive injury news is that Caleb Woodson has been upgraded to questionable. Woodson, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound true junior, played the first three games and tallied 24 tackles. However, the linebacker missed the past three games due to injury. Safety Quentin Reddish and cornerback Caleb Brown remain out; according to 247Sports' Kolby Crawford, the latter will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing a surgical procedure.
Virginia Tech's contest against the Yellow Jackets kicks off tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET; fans can watch the game on the ACC Network.