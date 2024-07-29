Projecting Virginia Tech's Two-Deep Depth Chart on Offense
Virginia Tech's offense will look eerily similar to last year's offense which took the ACC by storm. The Hokies have no weaknesses on the offensive side of the ball, being led by Kyron Drones, Bhayshul Tuten, and Ali Jennings. With players coming back, like the aforementioned Ali Jennings, this offense could probably look even better than last year's. The offense faces a fairly easy schedule, and could be in for a very big year.
Here's what the depth chart could look like for the 2024 season:
Quarterback
1. Kyron Drones
2. "Pop" William Watson III
Nobody else was going to be number one. Drones lead the Hokies with his arm, as well as his legs. He finished the season with 2,085 yards passing, and 818 rushing yards. Drones was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the ACC, and with a full season of production, he could touch on 4,000 yards in total.
The only real question at the quarterback position, is the QB2 spot, where it seems like there are two guys who could compete for that role. Earlier in the off-season, I took Collin Schlee, the veteran, over "Pop" Watson, the freshman. Now, I'm not too sure. It seems as though "Pop" has moved his way through the ranks, and is more likely to take the backup role.
Schlee and Watson both are players who are very strong in the run game, but Watson is probably the best pure passer. Led by a really strong arm, and an ability to make plays outside of the pocket, and shows his ability to follow blocks. Just even watching Watson in the spring game in 2023, you can see the kind of potential that he brings to the game. That's why I think Brent Pry will stick with Watson, and have Schlee be third in the depth chart.
Running Back
1. Bhayshul Tuten
2. Malachi Thomas
This one was definitely a no-brainer, as Thomas and Tuten worked very well as a duo last year. Tuten, member of the All-ACC Second Team, made an immediate impact after transferring from North Carolina A&T. Tuten finished last year with five yards per carry, 863 rushing yards, ten rushing touchdowns, and 1,633 all-purpose yards. Tuten excels between the tackles, and is one of the best downhill runners in the ACC.
Thomas relieved Tuten all of last year, finishing with 381 rushing yards on the season. Thomas is a very similar back to Tuten, and excels as an inside-running threat. This duo is stronger than ever and will reprise their same role from last season.
Wide Receiver [X]
1. Da'Quan Felton
2. Tucker Holloway
Wide Receiver [Y]
1. Jaylin Lane
2. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw
Wide Receiver [Z]
1. Ali Jennings
2. Stephen Gosnell
Wide receiver is the position where I am the least confident in this depth chart, as Ayden Greene, Takye Heath, and even some incoming freshmen could find themselves in the two-deep depth chart by the end of the season.
Ali Jennings is back after an injury-riddled campaign in 2023, and could be the best receiver on the team. In his 2021 campaign at Old Dominion, he recorded over 1,000 yards, and was not only one of the best receivers in the Sun Belt, but was one of the best in the country. Jennings has not found the same success at Tech -- yet. Jennings played in two games last season, until he lost the rest of the season to injury.
Virginia Tech's receiving room is filled with other transfers who will start in 2024. Here's what our own Connor Mardian had to say about Jaylin Lane and Da'Quan Felton:
"Another transfer who joined the ranks last season is Jaylin Lane. Lane hails from Middle Tennessee State, where he was an under-the-radar pickup who excelled in Orange and Maroon last year. Lane marked six touchdowns and over 40 receptions. Lane will suit as one of the best backups in the nation. With shifty speed against many second-rate backs, Lane is bound to excel in an attempt to push himself out of Jenning's shadow.
Believe it or not, next in this list is another transfer in Da'Quan Felton. Felton shrugged off early doubts and established himself as a serious deep threat as last season motored on. The 6'5 Norfolk State product raked in 38 catches for 667 yards and included eight touchdowns. At times when the offense stuttered last year, Drones would uncork a shot to Felton, and all of a sudden, the Hokies drive would be reinvigorated with cheers from the Tech faithful."
Tight End
1. Nick Gallo
2. Benji Gosnell
Nick Gallo is another important target who returns in 2024 after an injury last season, which derailed his campaign. Gallo was a very reliable target in 2022, often being a safety valve and ranked second on Virginia Tech in receptions.
Gosnell is probably the most versatile tight end under Gallo, as I view Harrison Saint Germain as more of a blocking-first tight end. Gosnell started in eight games last season, tallying up 137 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Left Tackle
1. Xavier Chaplin
2. Layth Ghannam
Left Guard
1. Braelin Moore
2. Brody Meadows
Center
1. Kaden Moore
2. Caleb Nitta
Right Guard
1. Montavious Cunningham
2. Bob Schick
Right Tackle
1. Parker Clements
2. Johnny Garrett
The offensive line at Tech was very good in the 2023 season, and got even better with the addition of Montavious Cunningham, who will slot in at right guard for the Hokies. Cunningham will also push Bob Schick to a non-starting role, which is evidence of the depth at the offensive line position
Very little teams could return all five of their starters, let alone add to their offensive line. It goes without saying, but it is important to say it: the culture that Brent Pry has created at Virginia Tech is unbeatable. It seems like players barely transfer out, players always come back ready to play, and the environment in the locker room has to be great. Not very many teams at the FBS level returned their full offensive line this year.
In 2023, Virginia Tech has a very balanced offense, but was incredibly strong in the run game, led by a backfield of Bhayshul Tuten and Kyron Drones. Through the last ten games of the season, all in which Kyron Drones started, the Virginia Tech offense was averaging 222 yards per game. If Virginia Tech were to keep that same pace the entire season, they would've landed as the third best rushing attack in the Power Four, by way of rushing yards per game. Only UCF (226 yards per game) and West Virginia (222.7 yards per game) would have had a higher average over the season.
The pass game was very solid too, with the offensive line only allowing 1.8 sacks per game. Kyron Drones is more than trusted behind the helm, and is set for his first full season as the starting quarterback. Drones has had so many weapons, and will arguably have even more threats to throw to this year.