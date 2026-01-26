Ranking Each Game On Virginia Tech's Schedule From Easiest To Hardest

Welcome to ACC schedule release day.

The Virginia Tech Hokies are officially going to know the dates for their ACC schedule, though their date with Virginia is already set for November 28th. The Hokies are hoping to contend in the ACC right away under James Franklin, but they have some tricky opponents on their schedule that they have to navigate.

So who is the easiest opponent on Virginia Tech's schedule and who is the hardest?

12. vs VMI (Sept. 5th)

This is a no-brainer. The Hokies will open the Franklin era with a matchup against VMI and should come away with a lopsided victory.

11. vs Old Dominion (Sept. 12th)

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies safety Jordan Bass (6) attempts to tackle Old Dominion Monarchs running back Devin Roche (3) as he runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The Hokies will be looking for revenge after being embarrassed by the Monarchs last season, the game that ended Brent Pry's tenure as the head coach. ODU has lost a lot of valuable veteran pieces from their 2025 roster and Virginia Tech should be able to dominate on both sides of the ball.

10. Stanford (Date TBD)

Stanford is under a new head coach and it might be a bumpy first year out west. The Hokies get this game at home and don't have to make a far trip, a huge win on the schedule for them. No game should be taken for granted, but this is not one that I anticipate Virginia Tech struggling with next season.

9. At Boston College (Date TBD)

Boston College is a team that got picked apart in the transfer portal, losing some of their top contributors and not really replacing them with enough talent. It could be another rough season in Chestnut Hill for Bill O'Brien.

8. At Maryland (Sept. 19th)

This is going to be the first power four opponent for Virginia Tech next season. Maryland is not expected to be among the teams contending for the Big Ten title in 2026, but they have a dynamic young quarterback and Mike Locksley has recruited well. While the Hokies are better on paper, this is not a game that should be taken lightly.

7. vs Pittsburgh (Date TBD)

Pittsburgh had an interesting transfer portal cycle. They did manage to keep quarterback Mason Heintschel and some other playmakers on offense, but lost some key players on defense, especially the front seven. Narduzzi is a good coach who rarely lets the bottom fall out, but I don't know if Pitt is going to be as good as they were this past season.

6. vs Georgia Tech (Date TBD)

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker George Ballance (41) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech was one of the best teams in the ACC in 2025, but they are losing quarterback Haynes King and several members of their skill positions, not to mention offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. Still, the Yellow Jackets had an underrated transfer portal cycle and should be a bowl team at worst in 2026. This is a team that could be higher on this list as the season goes on.

5. vs Virginia

The Cavaliers had a season for the ages in 2025. They went 11-3, ended their losing streak to the Hokies, and won a bowl game for the first time under Tony Elliott. They brought in Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula through the portal and appear ready to possibly make another charge at the ACC Championship game in 2026.

4. At Clemson (Date TBD)

The Tigers are a bit of a mystery heading into 2026. They still have some really talented players, but they are losing a ton of experience, have not been recruiting well out of high school, and are not bringing in the top talent from the transfer portal. Will they find a way to be among the ACC contenders next season?

3. At Cal (Date TBD)

This may surprise some, but I think Cal might be the ACC sleeper in 2026. They return Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele at quarterback and had one of the ACC best transfer portal classes. Not to mention, this game is way out west and where it falls on the schedule will be key.

2. At SMU (Date TBD)

SMU has been one of the best teams in the ACC since joining the conference and they should be a preseason top 25 team and one of the preseason contenders to make it to Charlotte. This will be a big-time test for James Franklin's team.

1. At Miami (Date TBD)

This was an easy call. The Hurricanes are coming off an appearance in the national championship game and are the most talented team in the conference by a decent margin. They should be the heavy favorite in the league

More Virginia Tech Football News: