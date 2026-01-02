Ranking Every Position That Virginia Tech Could Address in the Transfer Portal

While it may be New Year's Day, it's transfer portal eve for college football. The ACC finally has representation on the national level in Miami. As they compete for a championship, the clock ticks for programs like Virginia Tech to build towards replicating their formula. The Hurricanes have risen to the top of the national conversation with their blend of elite recruiting and transfer acquisitions. An aggressive program builder like Franklin will invite that challenge and has already worked diligently to set the program up for the future.

Franklin is the right kind of impatient, however. He's eager to compete in the ACC as soon as next season. The most effective way for him to fulfill that goal is to make some splashes in the portal. The Hokies have already seen some departures in areas they were likely to address anyway. Here's how every position ranks among each other based on how they'll be targeted in the portal.

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) warms up before the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

These points have been hit on heavily throughout the pre-portal process. Virginia Tech is expected to be a buyer for quarterbacks, cornerbacks, and offensive tackles above all else.

The Hokies have a wealth of options available at quarterback. An array of potential and experience scatter the portal. Bigger names are expected to be nothing but pipe dreams, but there could be some interest if the price is right. The boundary play in 2025 was a massive step back from the days of Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane. Beefing up the cornerback room for Anthony Midget to work with, alongside the retention of Isaiah Brown-Murray, would put a bow on what could be viewed as the team's biggest needs.

No matter whose dropping back in coverage or the pocket, the Hokies have to improve their presence in the trenches. The quarterback's blind side was constantly in peril. Defensive ends were often able to set the edge and contain QB runs, significantly hindering the option attack the Hokies had at the heart of their offense.

One of the top retentions of this offseason was Kyle Altuner. He was a talented prospect that has shown flashes of being the general of this offensive line. His connection with offensive line coach Matt Moore only strengthens the potential he has of becoming one of the ACC's top interior linemen. He'll likely remain at center, meaning the loss of Tomas Rimac is a crucial one for the Hokies to fill.

Franklin did a good job recruiting versatile linemen with stout frames to develop, but Virginia Tech can't on reinforcing their line. They performed well on interior run schemes in 2025. With Ty Howle looking to build off that success, expect a player similar to Rimac's build and experience to fill in for 2026. On the opposite end of those trenches lies another big need. The Hokies have to do a better job getting home to the quarterback in the pass rush. They finished 16th in the ACC in sacks, finishing ahead of Boston College. Adding some strength and speed alongside their strong interior could see a significant shift in defensive efficiency.

There's a lot to like about Virginia Tech's linebacker and wide receiver room. Noah Chambers and Gabe Williams look to be the future field generals of the front seven. Veterans like Kaleb Spencer and Caleb Woodson have shown the ability to take over games as tacklers. They're one strong coverage linebacker away from becoming an elite room in the ACC. Ayden Greene, if retained, will quickly become a friend for whoever is under center for the Hokies. Young weapons in Keylen Adams and Snook Peterkin are primed to emerge as dynamic playmakers downfield.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Ayden Greene (0) catches the football for a first down against Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Damari Brown (2) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The safety room could see a similar setup as this year's cornerback unit. They have a blend of youth and experience. Their play inside the box could raise some eyebrows. A reliable zone safety would go along way in reshaping Brent Pry's defense. They also lack size at the position, a factor that could be one to keep a close eye on when the portal opens.

Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds is currently expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @On3sports.



Posted 26 catches for 257 yards in 2025. Former top-100 recruit. https://t.co/KjPUpLN0ct pic.twitter.com/hNtUx7zuuJ — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 1, 2026

These positions will be the least of the Hokies' worries, but they could still see some additions. The addition of five-star tight end Luke Reynolds to the portal could beef up an already strong room. The connection Ty Howle built with many of his tight ends has resulted in high praise. The flip of Pierce Petersohn in the 2026 recruiting class also makes this acquisition a feasible one.

The retention of Marcellous Hawkins and Jeffrey Overton has set the two-headed monster for Howle. The special teams unit is set, headlined by brothers John and Will Love at kicker. Pry will have to bring back star defensive tackle Kemari Copeland above all else. His ability to wreck games in a multitude of ways is rare. Copeland will likely see his name called in the NFL Draft in the coming years. He must do so as a Virginia Tech student. Depth never hurts a position like this. Adding a pass-rush savvy tackle or nose tackle could go a long way when deploying different substitutions.

