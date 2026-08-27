Re-Ranking Virginia Tech's Position Groups After Fall Camp

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The last day that any fall practices were open to the media has come and gone, and we've seen as much as we will before Virginia Tech opens the season. With the Hokies' first game against VMI now just days away, it's time to take another look at where each position group stands and how the team has changed since our initial rankings.

No. 1: Tight Ends

The No. 1 spot is rather clear. In an offense where tight ends were heavily recruited and will be heavily used, they are easily the top position. Luke Reynolds and Benji Gosnell have both looked like true tight end 1s throughout camp, along with Ja'Ricous Hairston and Harrison Saint-Germain, who have both shown strong flashes.

No. 2: Running Backs

Just like tight end, running back seems fairly straightforward. Marcellous Hawkins was one of the best backs in the country last season, even with the lack of offensive line play in front of him. Jeffery Overton showed a ton of flashes in limited time, including a strong game against Miami, where he logged 69 yards on seven carries against one of the best run defenses in the country.

No. 3: Secondary

Safeties are of concern for the Hokies, but the cornerback room alone could be considered among the best not only in the ACC but in the country. Isaiah Brown-Murray was one of the few bright spots for the Hokies in 2025. Joshua Clarke was expected to play a big role as well before getting injured. JoJo Crim and Jahmari DeLoatch saw some good time as true freshmen as well.

The big addition to the room is Jaquez White, who has looked to be every part of what he was advertised to be in the portal throughout camp, regularly winning one-on-one matchups.

At safety, things are different. Tyson Flowers and Quintin Reddish have both shown to have flaws in their game, though Reddish is young and Flowers had to play a very large roll last season with safety problems on the other side throughout the year. Depth is also questionable, but there will be a lot more to learn about that as the season starts.

No. 4: Quarterbacks

The quarterback room comes in at No. 4 following fall camp, a slight drop from its No. 3 spot heading into the summer. That isn't necessarily an indictment of the position, but rather a reflection of how strong some of the other position groups have looked over the last few weeks. Kyron Drones has moved on, leaving the reins to a new starter in Ethan Grunkemeyer, who will be making his first start for the Hokies when Virginia Tech opens the season against the Keydets.

Grunkemeyer has shown plenty to like throughout camp, particularly with his arm talent and ability to make plays outside of the pocket. Still, there are plenty of unknowns surrounding the young gunslinger, and Virginia Tech will need to see how he a new offensive look before the position can move any higher. Behind him, the Hokies have depth and competition, but the lack of proven experience keeps quarterback at No. 4 for now. There is a high ceiling in the room, but until Grunkemeyer proves it on Saturdays, there are enough questions to keep the position out of the top three.

No. 5: Wide Recievers

Wide receiver comes in at No. 5, dropping one spot from its position heading into fall camp. The Hokies have plenty of talent and athleticism in the room, but there are still some questions about consistency and proven production that keep the group from moving into the top four. Virginia Tech will need several receivers to step into larger roles this season, particularly with the departures from last year's roster.

There have been encouraging signs throughout camp, though, with players like Ayden Greene, Que'Sean Brown and Marlion Jackson providing reasons for optimism. Jackson in particular has emerged as an intriguing option after making plays consistently during the open portions of camp. The depth is there, and the potential is clear, but until this group translates that potential into consistent production against ACC competition, No. 5 feels like a fair spot.

No. 6 : Linebackers

The linebacker room moves up to No. 6, jumping two spots from its pre-camp ranking. While there are still questions surrounding the group, the Hokies have provided enough encouraging signs over the past few weeks to feel better about the position heading into the season. The combination of returning experience and emerging contributors has given Virginia Tech a more reliable foundation than it appeared to have entering camp.

With Noah Chambers and Kaleb Spencer heading the group, along with experienced players like Keon Wylie and Curtis Jones Jr. being added in the portal, the Hokies should be okay, but the linebackers won't be among the dominant defensive forces with the defensive backs.

No. 7: Offensive Line

The offensive line is a jump-ball, where we don't know exactly what to expect. Both Justin Terry and Logan Howland have missed significant time over the offseason, along with some younger players looking to find their way into the two-deep depth chart.

It should take a step forward from last season, which can only be described as a disaster, with the abundance of injuries and inexperienced players finding significant roles on a game-to-game basis. With that, it's still difficult to know exactly what to expect in year two of Matt Moore's offensive line.

No. 8: Defensive Line

Lastly, the defensive line. The biggest concern on the roster is the interior of the defensive line behind Kamari Copeland and Elhadj Fall. Emmett Laws is expected to miss at least a few weeks early in the season, and beyond that, there's minimal experience.

Samuel Oklunlola is the only player with significant experience on the edge as well. The Hokies will have to take a 'by committee' approach to their pass rush, which I don't think will be particularly fantastic this season.