Virginia Tech's ACC Road Slate Will Define Its Season

BLACKSBURG, Va. — With the season just under two weeks away, a team's schedule is easily the most valuable thing to their success throughout the season. You can see mediocre teams play a bad schedule and make the playoffs, or you can see one of the best team's in the country face a yearly gautlent and miss the playoffs. The Hokies have a rather difficult conference schedule, especially on the road. Here's how that could define their season.

The Hokies will travel on the road to Boston College, Cal, Clemson, SMU and Miami for in-conference matchups, tallying just over 5,300 miles of one-way travel, with just one of those trips being under 590 miles (also one-way). That trip is Clemson, which is still roughly a 250-mile hike for the Hokies.

With the heavy travel, the Hokies also have to travel to Maryland just before beginning conference play, which is 244 miles one way.

Not only do the Hokies have to traverse long distances to play their schedule; they play some of the conference's top teams. Of the top four teams in the ACC preseason poll, the Hokies play three of them on the road, Miami, SMU and Clemson, while having to travel cross country to face No. 12 (Cal) and No. 17 (Stanford). The simplest trip is Boston College, who was predicted as the No. 16 preseason team.

The way the schedule lines up isn't favorable either. They travel to Cal on Oct. 10 before coming home to face a scrappy Georgia Tech team. After that, they'll face Clemson — the Tigers will be coming off of a three-week break from conference play, having a bye week on Oct. 10 before facing Charleston Southern — setting up for a well-rested Clemson team to host the Hokies.

After a less than favorable schedule matchup in Death Valley, the Hokies then have to travel to face off against SMU, the preseason No. 2 team in the conference, though Virginia Tech will have a bye week sandwiched between the two matchups.

Following the bye, the Hokies host the preseason worst team in the conference, Stanford, before they will travel down to Miami, Florida to face off against 2025's national runner-up in Hard Rock Stadium.

Overall, the Hokies have a gautlent of a road schedule with a lot of travel and formidable opponents in front of them, though the beginning of the schedule offers Virginia Tech a better chance to get bowl-eligible before the second half of its schedule ramped up.

With five road games in conference, the Hokies should expect to beat Boston College and Cal, and if they can go undefeated in the non-con and add on a win against either Clemson, Miami or SMU, they could put themselves in position to make a late push to the ACC championship if all breaks right.