Report: Former Virginia Tech WR Donavon Greene Posts Stellar Numbers In Private Workout

For Virginia Tech football, the offseason rages on. However, for some former Hokies, the NFL Draft draws near. Donavon Greene is one of those players.

Greene played for Virginia Tech last season after spending six years at Wake Forest. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound wideout played four seasons for the Demon Deacons, not suiting up in the 2021 or 2023 seasons. His best year came in 2022, where he racked up 642 receiving yards (37 receptions) and six receiving touchdowns.

Greene then transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of the 2025 season. He initially factored heavily into the offense, but his role diminished as the season went on. Greene amassed 94 receiving yards on three catches in the season opener against South Carolina and posted 77 yards on five catches against Old Dominion. In that contest against the Monarchs, Greene logged a pair of receiving touchdowns, which were his only scores of the year.

Greene posted 17 yards on one catch when the team played Wofford, and a week later, he tallied 12 yards on a pair of receptions against N.C. State. Against Wake Forest on Oct. 4, Greene put up 52 receiving yards on four catches. However, he did not play again for the duration of the season. No official reason was allotted for the wideout's departure.

Now, Greene has exhausted his eligibility, and he is set to pursue a career in the NFL. According to Field Yates, Greene conducted a private workout for scouts, with scouts present for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Yates, here were Greene's test results:

Vertical: 43 feet, five inches (if tested at combine, would be best among WRs)

43 feet, five inches (if tested at combine, would be best among WRs) Broad jump: 11 feet, six inches

11 feet, six inches 40-yard dash: 4.44 seconds

4.44 seconds Short shuttle: 4.30 seconds

4.30 seconds 3-cone drill: 7.02 seconds

Former Wake Forest and Virginia Tech WR Donovan Green held a private workout for scouts, with scouts from the Bills and Chiefs in attendance.



His testing results:



Vertical: 43.5” (would have been best amongst WRs at the combine)

Broad: 11’6”

40: 4.44

Short shuttle: 4.30… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 25, 2026

Though Greene's role in the Virginia Tech offense diminished severely as the season went on amid the year's turbulence, Greene has a previous track record of proven production in the ACC. Across his collegiate career, Greene posted 2,127 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns on 118 receptions. Moreover, his yards/catch ratio stands at an impressive 18.0 yards, showcasing an efficient blend of high-impact play and elite efficiency.

Though Greene's transfer to the Hokies ultimately didn't yield much — as aforementioned, Greene left the team before the season's conclusion, while Virginia Tech eventually finished 3-9 — the news serves as the first NFL Draft notices surrounding any of the 2025 Hokies.