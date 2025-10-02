Report: Virginia Tech DL Keyshawn Burgos to Enter Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Virginia Tech DL Keyshawn Burgos plans to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247Sports.



The 6-5, 260 defensive lineman has totaled 57 career tackles and 2.5 sacks. Plans to redshirt and have 1 year of eligibility remaining.



