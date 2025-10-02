Report: Virginia Tech DL Keyshawn Burgos to Enter Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech football has absorbed its fourth loss to the transfer portal. Defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos intends to enter the portal and will possess one year of eligibility wherever he goes next.
In four seasons — three full seasons (2022 to 2024) and a now-abbreviated 2024 campaign — Burgos tallied 58 total tackles in 41 games (10 starts), with 17 of those tackles being unassisted. Burgos also racked up seven tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, and both a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
When asked about Burgos and fellow defensive lineman James Djonkam, Montgomery stated simply that they were not with the team anymore.
“Yeah, they're just not with our football team anymore," Montgomery said. "And that is part of this process that we've been going through. And so, our focus is going to stay with the guys that are on our roster and what's in our locker room and those guys continuing to grow and really weld together. And continue to focus on what we've got to which is a Wake [Forest] game right here in front of us."
At the time of writing, Djonkam's status is unknown. However, he has no eligibility remaining.
Pivoting back to Burgos: according to On3's Pete Nakos, Burgos "will not be with VT rest of 2025 after being removed from roster for expressing interest in redshirting."
Burgos is the fourth player to transfer out, following cornerback Dante Lovett, wide receiver/punt returner Tucker Holloway and linebacker Michael Short.
Whether Burgos is the player that retained NIL attorney Darren Heitner is unknown. Burgos has not posted an official announcement on his Instagram, while his X (formerly Twitter) account is private.
"I am shocked by Virginia Tech's untenable position that a decision to redshirt constitutes 'opting out' and fraudulent misrepresentation under the NCAA's Bylaws, justifying immediate termination of scholarships and revenue-sharing payments under the House settlement," Heitner posted on his X account. "Redshirting is a standard practice to preserve eligibility, not voluntary withdrawal from a program, and schools cannot void revenue-sharing payments on pay-for-play grounds. I have been retained by a Hokies player to aggressively challenge this and am happy to assist any others facing similar issues."
In the meantime, Virginia Tech progresses forward with its Week 6 contest this Saturday, October 4, taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 1 p.m. ET. Viewing for the game will be available on the CW.