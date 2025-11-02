Scoreless Second Half Sinks Hokies Football In 28-16 Loss to No. 16 Louisville
After 30 minutes, it appeared as if Virginia Tech football was up to the task of handling No. 16 Louisville. The opportunity for the Hokies to claim their first win against an ACC foe ranked in the top-25 since 2021 appeared to be theirs for the taking.
Then, the second half happened. Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3 ACC) surrendered 21 unanswered points to the Cardinals (7-1, 4-1 ACC), yielding its sixth defeat of the 2025 campaign.
"Tough game, I'm really proud of our football team and the way they battle and the way they continue to grow, continue to stay together," said Virginia Tech interim head coach Philip Montgomery. "That's the No. 16 team in the country. And we gave them everything we can. Take nothing away from them. They're a really good football team, they got a lot of weapons on offense. They do a lot of good things on defense. They're explosive in the kicking game. But I tell you, I think our guys stepped up to the challenge."
Montgomery stated that his team controlled the game's momentum, but following the first half, the team "never captured the momentum again". According to the head whistle, it wasn't a lack of effort, attitude or buy-in, but simply, the game of football. The momentum shift was a natural one and came about from a two-play sequence.
Part one of the sequence: on third-and-11, Virginia Tech signal-caller Kyron Drones prepped up a deep ball for wideout Donavon Greene. However, the ball slipped through Greene's fingers, necessitating a punt. Again, Montgomery chalked the play down to a natural "sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't" feel.
"Yeah, we had a good look at it and sometimes you hit on those, sometimes you don't," Montgomery said.
Then, part two: on the return, wideout Caullin Lacy snagged it at the Cardinals' 32-yard line and nearly housed it, taking it down to the Hokies' five-yard line. Two plays later, Louisville tailback Keyjuan Brown punched it in a two-yard run to grant Louisville a 21-16 lead it wouldn't relinquish. In a game decided by 12 points, the two-play sequence marked a potential 14-point swing, one that could have granted Tech its first in-conference ranked win in four years. Alas, it did not come.
Louisville limited the Hokies' run attack Saturday, limiting the Hokies to 164 yards on 40 carries, good for 4.1 yards a carry.
On the other front, the Cardinals' pair of Browns -- Isaac and Keyjuan -- combined for 225 yards and three scores. The former put up 130 yards, punctuated by a 52-yard run to paydirt on the Cardinals' second offensive play of the game. The latter tallied 95 yards and two scores; the second was a 24-yard house call that gave Louisville a 28-16 and lifted the contest out of reach from the Hokies.
However, Isaiah Cash’s interception felt like a turning point in the first half, a moment when the momentum shifted and Hokies fans dared to believe. On Louisville’s second drive, Miller Moss lofted a pass into the intermediate zone, but Cash read it cleanly, undercutting the throw with textbook timing and securing possession.
"Yeah, I mean that was a huge play right there on the interception and had a nice return off of it as well," Montgomery said. "I thought when [Cash] cut it back across the field, [he] might be able to get to that other sideline and continue to keep going. But huge play of the game right there. One of the best plays. And then like you said, I think it was on a third down on a pass breakup down there that he made a tremendous play on. And so I thought we had guys step up and make big plays throughout."
On the ensuing drive, Louisville went three-and-out before their punt was blocked by Tech tailback P.J. Prioleau. The football sailed out of the endzone, granting Tech a 9-7 lead.
Virginia Tech appeared in control midway through the second quarter, taking a 16–7 lead after Kyron Drones capped an eight-play, 54-yard drive with a short touchdown pass to Cameron Seldon. In rhw first half, Drones went 9-for-13 for 57 yards. Defensively, Tech came up with a big fourth-down stop inside its own 25, highlighted by Kody Huisman stuffing Louisville’s Deuce Adams to keep the Cardinals scoreless in the frame.
However, the second half swung sharply in Louisville’s favor. The Cardinals began dictating tempo and field position, outgaining Tech 143-80 in the second half and flipping the scoreboard behind their dual-threat backfield tandem. Isaac Brown’s 24-yard touchdown catch trimmed the deficit to two, and after Lacy's punt return set up the Cards at the five-yard line, Keyjuan Brown punched in a two-yard score to give Louisville its first lead at 21-16. From there, the Hokies’ offense sputtered, mustering just 19 passing yards after halftime and failing to convert on several key third downs.
Tech’s best chance to rally came early in the fourth, when Drones led a promising drive into Louisville territory. But a fourth-and-3 run at the 38 was stuffed, snuffing out the Hokies’ last true scoring opportunity.
The Cardinals sealed the result with a punishing ground attack; Keyjuan Brown broke off runs of 20, 17, and finally a 24-yard touchdown with just over two minutes remaining to cap the 28-16 win.
"Yeah, there's multiple options to it and they did a pretty good job of covering it up," Montgomery said. "You can put that one on me. Maybe I should have called a better play... It's a situation where we got to felt like we needed to go convert right there. And love giving our guys options when they have an opportunity to go make plays. Again, whether you're talking about a play on offense, defense, or special teams, you're trying to create the momentum. you're trying to create options and some of them hit, some of them don't. But that being said, in that situation, I'm still going to roll the dice just like I did."
Montgomery remained supportive of his defense despite a tenuous night against the run. Entering Saturday, the Hokies had held four of their last five opponents under 100 rushing yards. Against Louisville, however, that strength cracked. The Cardinals piled up 235 yards on the ground, leaning on the Brown tandem to wear down Tech’s front.
As the second half wore on, Louisville’s tempo and physicality began to take a toll, creating lanes that hadn’t been there early and leading to 143 second-half rushing yardss. Still, Montgomery refused to attribute the breakdown to fatigue or effort. Instead, he pointed to the collective nature of the loss, emphasizing unity and accountability across all three phases of the game.
"Yeah, I don't know if they ran out of gas," Montgomery I know our guys were battling, right? And I thought for the most part, especially early in the game, we got opportunities to get multiple hats to him. Get an opportunity to vice that and get it on the ground. I thought again, our guys played physical, they played hard... But that being said, this is a team game and it's not on the defense, not on the offense, it's not on the special teams. This is all of us together and we're going to stay connected that way."
For Montgomery, it was less about a lack of buy-in or effort and more about recognizing that the sport’s margin for error is razor-thin, especially against a ranked opponent that took full advantage of its chances.
"We'll continue to keep striving and getting better," Montgomery said. "I think this team has grown tremendously throughout the year and we got three games left to go and finish writing this story that we're in."
Virginia Tech football now has a bye week before taking on Florida State in two weeks. The Hokies will square off against the Seminoles on Saturday, November 15; the kickoff time and TV channel is yet to be announced, at the time of writing.