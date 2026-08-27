Virginia Tech football is finally here.

After months of talking about James Franklin, the transfer portal, a revamped roster and what this program could look like under its new head coach, the Hokies are just under a week away away from actually taking the field. Virginia Tech opens the season Sept. 5 against VMI at Lane Stadium, officially beginning the Franklin era.

There are plenty of reasonable predictions to make about this team. Virginia Tech should be better than the 3-9 team it was a year ago. Ethan Grunkemeyer should be the starting quarterback. The Hokies should be more competitive.

But with the season almost here, it's time to get a little more aggressive. Here are seven bold predictions for Virginia Tech football in 2026.

No. 1: Virginia Tech wins at least eight games

I think Virginia Tech finishes the regular season 8-4.

That's a significant jump from last year's 3-9 record, but this is also a significantly different football team. Franklin completely reshaped the roster, brought in a quarterback he already knows in Grunkemeyer and added impact players across the roster, specifically at wide receiver

The schedule isn't easy, either. The Hokies have road games at Maryland, Boston College, California, Clemson, SMU and Miami; the majority of those contests come in the latter half of this season.

Still, I think this team is good enough to win the games it's supposed to win and steal a couple that it isn't.

No. 2: Ethan Grunkemeyer throws for more than 2,500 yards

The former Penn State quarterback threw for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 69 percent of his passes in limited action last season.

Now he'll have an entire season and an offense that lends itself to his strengths. I think Grunkemeyer surpasses 2,500 passing yards and throws around 20-22 touchdowns.

No. 3: Ayden Greene becomes a 1,000-yard receiver

The senior receiver has continued improving despite playing in an offense that struggled to consistently produce explosive plays. Now, he'll have an experienced quarterback and a coaching staff that has spent the offseason building a more talented group around him.

Last year, amid Virginia Tech's tumultuous 3-9 season, Greene compiled 516 yards and three scores. I think there's a chance he finally puts everything together and crosses the 1,000-yard barrier.

No. 4: Luke Reynolds becomes one of the ACC's best tight ends

Reynolds was one of Franklin's most intriguing additions from Penn State, and I expect him to become a major part of Virginia Tech's offense almost immediately. In two years at Penn State, the 6-foot-4 tight end accrued 257 receiving yards.

The Hokies have enough talent at wide receiver between their top-2 options that defenses won't be able to simply load up on one player. That should create opportunities for Reynolds in the middle of the field.

No. 5: Virginia Tech's defense finishes in the top-40 nationally

Brent Pry is back, but now he has a deeper and more experienced roster to work with. Virginia Tech also added players such as cornerback Jaquez White, who transferred from Troy, while the defensive line remains one of the more intriguing areas of the roster. Elsewhere on the roster, returnees Kemari Copeland, Isaiah Brown-Murray and Josh Clarke (back from torn ACL in 2025) should help the Hokies' defense surge.

No. 6: The offensive line becomes a net-positive by the second half of the season

This one may sound strange considering the offensive line is arguably Virginia Tech's biggest question entering the season.

The Hokies have more competition and depth up front than they've had in quite some time, including transfers Logan Howland and Justin Terry and returning players such as Kyle Altuner, Layth Ghannam, Montavious Cunningham and Brody Meadows. By the end of the season, however, I think this group looks different from the one that struggled in 2025 by osmosis of more depth.

No. 7: Virginia Tech beats Clemson

The Hokies will have to travel to Death Valley, and Clemson remains one of the most talented teams on the schedule. But this is also a Clemson team facing plenty of pressure after a disappointing 7-6 season in 2025, and Virginia Tech could enter that game with a lot of confidence. The Hokies have a chance to start 4-0, with 50-50 games against California, Pitt and Georgia Tech arriving before its Oct. 24 clash with the Tigers.

If Franklin has this team playing its best football by late October, I think the Hokies have a legitimate chance to pull off the upset and snag their first win against Clemson since 2007.