Virginia Tech Opens As A Big Favorite in Week Four Game vs Boston College

For the first time since 2017, the Virginia Tech Hokies are 3-0. Virginia Tech went on the road last night and got a big road win against Maryland to move their record to 3-0, and now James Franklin's program is going to begin ACC play this weekend on the road at Boston College.

The Eagles are 2-1 this season, but they are coming off two of the most uninspiring wins you can imagine. Boston College was able to beat Rutgers in week two, one week after Rutgers lost to UMass, and then they beat FCS Maine by six points. Bill O'Brien came into the season on the hot seat and even with a 2-1 start that has nott been able to cool things.

As expected, Virginia Tech has opened as a pretty big favorite against the Eagles. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is going to be a 14.5-point favorite, and the total is 52.5.

Can the Hokies continue their momentum?

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins, Jr. (27) breaks the tackle attempt from Maryland Terrapins defensive back Messiah Delhomme (33) to pick up positive yards in the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been smooth sailing for Virginia Tech through the first three games of the season. Maryland was able to put a couple of scores together late, but the Hokies controlled the game from the jump and got an important road win over a Power Four opponent. The college football world is starting to catch on to how good this Virginia Tech team might be and that is going to mean that Virginia Tech is going to need to learn to play with expectations.

But there is no doubt that they are going to be the most talented team on the field this Saturday in Chestnut Hill.

What should give Virginia Tech fans a lot of excitement is the play of quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. Grunkemeyer has been one of the best quarterbacks in the Power Four this year, even in just a three-game sample size. Hokie head coach James Franklin had plenty of praise for his starting quarterback after the game last night:

"I think I've been talking about his ability to make plays with his feet," Franklin said. "He's worked very hard at that; I thought that was a huge play in the game. The other thing iis, people are going to see that on film, and that's going to cause him some issues. He's shown the ability to throw on the run, which is really important that we change the launch point up for the quarterback, so people can't just tee off on us. But the fact now that they can see that they're going to have to worry about him as a runner as well. That was a big-time run and a big-time situation."

If he can continue to play like he has, then I think it is not outlandish to say that Virginia Tech could be in the mix to be in the ACC Championship game. Still a long way to play, but so far, so good for the Hokies.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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