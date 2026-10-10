Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Cal: Can The Hokies Improve To 5-1?

Virginia Tech football takes on Cal in Berkeley, Calif., tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. ET, striving to improve its record to 5-1 for the first time since 2017. Ahead of tomorrow's tussle in the Golden State, five writers on our staff supplied their predictions for what they believe will unfold tomorrow. Here's a look:

LUCAS BOYD: Virginia Tech traveling to the west coast is always a tough task, but I expect a big win from the Hokies. I foresee a major game for the Tech running back room against a Cal defense that ranks last in the ACC in rush yards allowed per game. In clear weather, the Hokies' offense should be able to get going early, and Tech should cruise from there to get a big win after a disappointing loss against Pitt.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Cal 17

JACKSON CAUDELL: Yes, this game is on the West Coast and Virginia Tech is coming off a tough loss, the first of the James Franklin era. But there might not be a more dysfunctional team in the ACC than Cal. Their offense has been disappointing despite the obvious talent there and they can't stop anyone. I think the Hokies roll in this one and get back on track.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 38, Cal 21

JAMES DUNCAN: Virginia Tech outgained Pitt 499–295 last week and lost anyway. Cal is the right opponent for a reset. The Golden Bears allow 187.4 rushing yards per game, 121st in the FBS, and that’s what a Tech run game that managed 65 yards on 32 carries against the Panthers needs to see. Cal can’t answer in kind. It runs for 95 yards a game; leading rusher Adam Mohammed is questionable and so is quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. A one-dimensional offense that might start its backup quarterback won’t keep pace. In my eyes, Tech's minus-five turnover margin is the lone factor restraining this from being a blowout.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 34, Cal 21

THOMAS HUGHES: Though Virginia Tech's two-point loss to the Panthers is no doubt demoralizing, it's not one that I believe will stick around and linger. Virginia Tech (4-1, 1-1 ACC) is a cut above Cal (2-3, 1-1 ACC) regardless of which quarterback the Golden Bears will start Saturday off with, and I think that the Hokies' superior offense ultimately emerges supreme.

In spite of the frustration around Friday's loss, there were still plenty of positives to take away from the Hokies' performance, particularly on the offensive side of the ball around deep-ball completions. Virginia Tech has shown that it can move the football and put points on the board against quality competition, and I don't anticipate that changing against a Cal team that has had its fair share of struggles through five games.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Cal 17

KADEN REINHARD: I think losing a game will define this Hokies squad less this year than in seasons past, as I see Tech rebounding with a commanding victory across the country. The Golden Bears have painted a large question mark on themselves leading up to the contest, with a large availability report listing some key offensive players, including key offensive starters: QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, WR Chase Hendricks, and RB Adam Mohammed.

The two meetings between the schools have found themselves in close shootouts, but I think this battle breaks the trend, with Tech pulling ahead with a clean, maybe turnoverless offensive afternoon after the struggles with that against Pitt.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 37, Cal 23