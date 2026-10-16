Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech: Can The Hokies Rebound?

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football looks to rebound this Saturday against Georgia Tech after back-to-back losses to Pitt and Cal. Ahead of tomorrow's showdown with the Yellow Jackets, here's what our staff thinks about how the Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech showdown could play out:

LUCAS BOYD: Virginia Tech will look to get back on track after two disheartening losses with a Georgia Tech team coming to Blacksburg following its upset victory over Duke. With the Yellow Jackets struggling against the run so far this season, I expect big games from Virginia Tech's running back room of Jeffrey Overton Jr. and Marcellous Hawkins. I fully anticipate James Franklin to get his first ACC home victory with the Hokies against an outmatched Georgia Tech squad.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Georgia Tech 20

JACKSON CAUDELL: It would have been unthinkable a few weeks ago, but Georgia Tech is the team that comes to Blacksburg with a little more momentum. The Yellow Jackets beat Duke in an upset last week, and that has given them a shot of life heading into Saturday. Virginia Tech has lost two straight since a 4-0 start and last week's loss to Cal was particularly egregious, no matter the long trip. Still, I think they are the more talented team and they are playing at home. The Yellow Jackets only road game this year was a loss to Stanford, so it is hard to trust this team to win on the road against a solid team. I think its close, but the Hokies find a way.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Georgia Tech 24

JAMES DUNCAN: Tech has spent two straight weeks one play short. John Love’s field goal try on the final snap against Pitt was ruled no good, then Cal scored with 18 seconds left in Berkeley. Love has now missed three straight field goal attempts, and the Hokies (4-2, 1-2 ACC) return to Lane Stadium on Saturday needing a strong finish. Ethan Grunkemeyer has thrown for 722 yards across the two losses without an interception at Cal (There was a pick on-field that was called off due to defensive pass interference.). A home crowd, the likely better quarterback and a team that's been close twice? This time, I think the Hokies finish it.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 27, Georgia Tech 14

THOMAS HUGHES: For better or for worse, Virginia Tech's clash with Georgia Tech should reveal plenty about how the Hokies respond to adversity. Consecutive losses to Pitt and Cal have taken some shine off a promising start, and returning to Lane Stadium only matters if Virginia Tech takes advantage of it. The Yellow Jackets enter Saturday coming off a win over Duke, but their struggles converting third downs give the Hokies an opportunity to limit possessions and control the afternoon. Virginia Tech must capitalize on those situations and avoid leaving another close game up to its final possession. I expect a competitive game, but I’m leaning toward the Hokies making enough stops at home and eventually pulling away, preventing their losing streak from reaching three.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Georgia Tech 20

KADEN REINHARD: The Hokies are coming off a stagnant second half, scoring only six points down the stretch against the Golden Bears. Tech couldn't make strides on the ground, and it was really highlighted when the Hokies lost their lead late. However, I expect Tech to have a much more dominant game on the ground that carries them whistle-to-whistle over the Yellow Jackets. This isn’t the same Georgia Tech team from last year with Haynes King and Jamal Haynes, so look for the Hokies to avenge their 15-point loss from last season, staying away from a pesky one-possession game that Tech can never seem to find itself on the right side of.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 35, Georgia Tech 20