Stock Up: A Few Positives Following The Hokies' Loss to Vanderbilt
The Virginia Tech Hokies suffered a demoralizing loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. They went up 20-10 at halftime and appeared to possess control on the game, but came out flat in the second half and allowed Vanderbilt to score 34 unanswered points in the final 30 minutes.
It was a mostly disappointing night for the Hokies, but a few players rose their stock in the loss.
1. Kyron Drones
Kyron Drones and the rest of Virginia Tech's offense had a lackluster second half performance, but Drones' first half effort was very encouraging. What Tech did in the first half that they couldn't in the second half and in their opener against South Carolina was to get Drones outside the pocket and allow him to use his legs. He rushed for over 70 yards in the first half, and it translated to 20 points on the scoreboard. In the second half, Drones totaled less than 10 yards on the ground, and they were unable to score.
That first half showed us what Drones can look like when the offense is humming. He's capable of having big games, but that the Hokies need to be far more consistent on offense. While overall it wasn't the best game, I think Drones showed enough in the first half to raise his stock slightly.
2. Quentin Reddish
Another player who saw their stock go up against Vanderbilt is Quentin Reddish. The Hokies' safety may have played the best game of anyone on the roster. He was on the field for 34 snaps and recorded four tackles, but his most important contribution came in coverage. He was targeted just once all game, on Vanderbilt's first drive, and he came down with the pick. He was Tech's best defender against the Commodores, and his stock certainly went up.
3. Kyle Altuner
Kyle Altuner, Virginia Tech's starting center, did not play well in the season opener against South Carolina. Like the rest of the offensive line, he was pushed around and allowed two pressures while earning a 38.6 pass blocking grade from PFF. They needed him, and the rest of the offensive line, to turn things around this week, and he did.
On Saturday, Altuner played 36 pass blocking snaps and didn't allow a single pressure. He earned a 75.1 pass blocking grade for his efforts, which was the best of any Hokie offensive lineman. Run blocking was still a major issue for Altuner and the rest of the offensive line, but he really stepped up to the challenge in regards the pass game this week.