Ten Most Essential Things To Know About Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech's first 4-0 start since 2017 has quickly turned into a 4-2 record following consecutive losses to Pitt and Cal, putting James Franklin's Hokies in a position where Saturday's Homecoming matchup against Georgia Tech carries considerable weight.

The Yellow Jackets (2-3, 1-1 ACC), meanwhile, enter Lane Stadium fresh off a 28-25 upset of then-unbeaten Duke, having secured their first conference victory (and first FBS win) of the season.

With kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network, here are 10 essential things to know ahead of Saturday's contest.

No. 1: Virginia Tech has a significant offensive advantage on paper.

Virginia Tech averages 37.7 points and 460.2 yards per game (per ACC; fourth in the league), compared to Georgia Tech's 27.2 points and 372.6 yards (No. 13). The Hokies also boast a significant advantage through the air, averaging 310.2 passing yards to the Yellow Jackets' 238.6.

No. 2: Hokies starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has been one of the ACC's more productive passers.

Grunkemeyer has thrown for 1,734 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions through six games. The junior has surpassed 300 passing yards three times, including a 434-yard, three-touchdown performance against Pitt on Oct. 2.

No. 3: Georgia Tech's ground defense has been suspect.

The Yellow Jackets have surrendered 183 rushing yards per game, compared to Virginia Tech's 86.5. That 96.5-yard discrepancy presents an opportunity for Hokies running back Jeffrey Overton Jr., who has amassed 528 yards on the ground while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

No. 4: The Hokies have excelled on third down defensively.

Virginia Tech has held opponents to a 31.2% third-down conversion rate, fourth-best in the ACC. Conversely, Georgia Tech converts just 36.2% of its opportunities, ranking 13th in the conference. The Yellow Jackets went 4-for-10 on third down against Duke.

No. 5: Alberto Mendoza has been solid.

Mendoza has completed at least 65% of his passes in all five starts this season; he's thrown for 1,193 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 23 of 30 passes for 218 yards against Duke.

No. 6: Georgia Tech's backfield has two proven contributors.

Running backs Justice Haynes and Trelain Maddox give the Yellow Jackets multiple options on the ground. Haynes leads the team with 462 rushing yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, while Maddox has scored four rushing touchdowns, three of which came against Duke last Saturday. Maddox also rushed for 81 yards against the Blue Devils.

7. Virginia Tech's passing attack has two clear alpha targets.

Wide receiver Que'Sean Brown leads Virginia Tech with 40 receptions for 434 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Luke Reynolds, meanwhile, leads the Hokies with four receiving touchdowns and is right behind in receiving yards at 431. Georgia Tech allows 205.8 passing yards per game, making Virginia Tech's aerial attack an important matchup to watch.

8. Brent Key has enjoyed success against Virginia Tech.

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key holds a 2-1 record against Virginia Tech, dating back to his interim tenure in 2022. His first meeting with the Hokies resulted in a 28-27 victory in Blacksburg, while his Yellow Jackets suffered a 21-6 defeat at Lane Stadium in 2024 when quarterback Haynes King couldn't go. Georgia Tech rebounded with a 35-20 victory in Atlanta last season, giving Key an opportunity to improve to 3-1 against the Hokies on Saturday.

No. 9: Virginia Tech's dominated the pass rush.

The Hokies have recorded 19 sacks through six games. Defensive end Aycen Stevens leads the team with 5.5 sacks, while also logging 8.0 TFLs. Virginia Tech has also limited opponents to 295.8 total yards per game, providing a considerable statistical contrast to Georgia Tech's 388.8 yards allowed per contest.

No. 10: Lane Stadium hasn't always been kind to the Hokies in this series.

Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 12-9, but Georgia Tech won four consecutive games in Blacksburg from 2014 through 2022. The Hokies snapped that streak with a 21-6 victory in 2024 and will look to secure another home victory Saturday in front of their fourth consecutive sold-out crowd of the season.