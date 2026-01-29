The Five Game Stretch That Will Define Virginia Tech's 2026 Season

Virginia Tech's season won't be decided in September. It won't even be settled by the time October rolls around. Instead, the Hokies' trajectory and postseason fate will likely come down to the final five games on the schedule, a stretch that combines difficult road enviornments with unfinished business in the season finale against Virginia.

Beginning with a trip to Clemson and ending with the Commonwealth Clash, this closing run will tell everyone exactly where Virginia Tech stands.

At Clemson - Oct. 24

Everything about this stretch starts at Death Valley. Historically, the Tigers hold the edge in this series and have dominated the Hokies in recent matchups. Overall, Clemson is 24-12-1 against Virginia Tech and has won the last seven matchups, often by double digits.

Clemson has often finished toward the top of the ACC, but finished squarely in the middle of the standings at 4-4 in conference play this past season. With Cade Klubnik declaring for the NFL draft, redshirt sophomore Christopher Vizzina is in line to be the next quarterback for the Tigers. In his limited playing time, Vizzina has thrown for 596 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

A competitive outing in Death Valley would show real growth in the first season under new head coach James Franklin.

At SMU - Nov. 6 or 7

The Mustangs posted a 9-4 record in 2025 and finished second in the ACC standings, showing strong offensive balance under quarterback Kevin Jennings, who is returning for his senior year.

SMU has lost some key contributors, such as edge DJ Warner and running back Chris Johnson Jr., but is gaining a lot of help through the transfer portal, especially on defense.

This game comes at an opportune time for Virginia Tech since it will be coming off a bye week after a likely physical matchup with Clemson.

Stanford - Nov. 14

Virginia Tech returns home to face Stanford in what should be an easier victory for the Hokies. Stanford has not posted a winning record since 2020 and will be in its first season under head coach Tavita Pritchard.

The Cardinal have added some portal pieces and young talent, but their transfer class is ranked last in the ACC, according to 247Sports.

This is a game where Virginia Tech should win, and win convincingly.

At Miami - Nov. 20

This will likely be Virginia Tech's most difficult opponent for next season. The Hurricanes are coming off a national championship appearance and are reloading to try and return next season.

Miami is facing a big loss at quarterback with veteran Carson Beck leaving for the NFL, but after a short legal battle, former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah will be the starting quarterback for the Hurricanes. Mensah threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His passing yards and touchdowns were both the second most in the entire country. Mensah also led the Blue Devils to an ACC Championship.

Looking competitive in this game, or even winning, would go a long way toward reshaping how Virginia Tech is viewed both within the ACC and nationally.

Virginia - Nov. 28

Virginia is coming off one of its best seasons in school history after finishing 11-3 and appearing in the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2019. This past season also included a victory over Virginia Tech, just the second time since 2004.

After quarterback Chandler Morris was denied an extra year of eligibility, the Cavaliers went out and got one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the portal in Beau Pribula.

With last season's loss still lingering, the stakes will be higher than usual. Bowl eligibility, conference standings and pride will all collide here, and the Hokies will need to play at their best to beat their rival.

More Virginia Tech Football News: