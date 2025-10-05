The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Virginia Tech's Loss to Wake Forest in Week Six
A gloomy season for Virginia Tech only got gloomier on Saturday. The Hokies had gotten a little bit of momentum under interim head coach Phillip Montgomery, going 2-0 including an upset win over NC State last weekend, but they could not carry that momentum into Saturday against Wake Forest.
Now, the Hokies are 2-4 and they still have a tough slate of games coming up, including a big test on Saturday against No. 13 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are going to pose quite the challenge for Montgomery and this team and they are going to have to play much better in Atlanta if they want any shot of an upset against the Hokies.
With that being said, here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from Saturday's game.
The Good
•RB Marcellous Hawkins found the end zone for the second consecutive game, recording his first rushing score of the season.
•WR Takye Heath’s touchdown in the second quarter was the first of his career.
•QB Kyron Drones eclipsed 5,000 career passing yards in the game.
•K John Love made three or more field goals in a game for the sixth time in his career. Loves xx points propelled him into seventh place all-time at Virginia Tech.
•CB Isaiah Brown-Murray recorded his first interception of the season and second of his career.
The Bad
- The offense as a whole was pretty uninspiring for the Hokies yesterday. They totaled 262 yards and barely averaged four yards per play. Wake Forest has far from a juggernaut defense and this is a pretty disappointing performance from this unit.
- Kyron Drones had a very average day to put it nicely. Drones did what he needed to do in the win over the Wolfpack last week, but it was a struggle for him yesterday. Drones threw for only 111 yards and could not get anything going on the ground. If the season continues to spiral at Virginia Tech, could the Hokies opt to make a QB change?
- Offense was 7-17 on third down. Add it to the other disappointing stas by that unit yesterday.
The Ugly
- A loss is always ugly. Yes, this is a loss season for Virginia Tech, but if they had won this game, there was a slightly open path to be able to get to a bowl game, but that door is probably shut now. After a good two week period, this was a poor result for Montgomery.
- The second quarter was where the game was won and it went 21-7 in favor of Wake Forest. This was the defining quarter of the game and the Hokies were outplayed by quite a bit on Saturday.