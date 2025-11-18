The Hiring of James Franklin Could Propel Virginia Tech Back to the Top of the ACC
Pete Thamel broke the news that changed Virginia Tech football forever Monday afternoon.
James Franklin has been connected to Virginia Tech for a while now. A month ago, Thamel reported on College Gameday that there was mutual interest between the two sides and the urgency Virginia Tech was working to get a deal done. Through all the delays fueled by Jimmy Sexton and Franklin gauging the market, the Hokies never wavered from their top target.
What makes this over so special is that all the fodder from fans wasn't just empty speculation. Hokie Nation has wanted Franklin to be the heir-apparent since Penn State let him go. The narratives that were plagued in State College will be nonexistent in Blacksburg. The success Franklin has achieved has gone under the radar because of the big games, even though he was one win away from a National Championship game.
Disappointment for Penn State would've been celebrated for Virginia Tech. This is an opportunity to take back a conference hungry for a contender.
Determined to Win
James Franklin's first public appearance was the perfect first impression for every opening in the FBS. He was blunt and honest about what the firing was. It was a shock for him. He was given zero advance and left campus shortly after getting the message. He didn't take the opportunity to bash Penn State executives or denounce any criticism thrown at the team. Franklin showed his true colors and remained determined to bring a National Championship to wherever he went next.
Franklin is one of the most experienced coaches available. He had a record of 104-42, with one Big Ten Championship in 2016. He was one game shy of a National Championship berth last season. In the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs, Penn State lost to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, 27-24.
This loss was an unfortunate stamp on a legacy that defined his tenure at Penn State. That Orange Bowl loss was his 13th consecutive loss to an opponent ranked top five of the AP Top 25 poll. An overtime loss to #6 Oregon this year became a sign of the times for Franklin and Penn State. Following an upset to UCLA and Northwestern, Penn State decided to part ways with its head coach of 11 years. That decision could've been a present in disguise. Franklin now enters a program with a rich history, a fiery fanbase, and a recruiting pool that he's very familiar with.
Franklin's Cavalry
The baggage of a fired head coach typically resembles what went wrong. Franklin's baggage is possibly the most appealing part of his resume. Where Franklin goes, recruits will follow. He's built a resourceful recruitment repertoire that puts him among the best in the nation. The southeastern region of the country is one where the Hokies rely. It's also where Franklin has become a magnet for its top talent.
247Sports' Brian Dohn has already confirmed that recruits are ready to flock to wherever Franklin would end up. Penn State has seen decommitments left and right since it made a change at head coach.
That factor may be the most influential part of this signing. Fans could speculate how big a pool of talent will follow the former Nittany Lion to Blacksburg. The fact that these conversations have gone from potential to possibility means everything to Virginia Tech. They can now focus on building their 2026 class as soon as possible. This current class for the Hokies was forgotten. Penn State's class was building into one of the best in the Big Ten. One move from both teams has turned that reality upside down.
For everything the Hokies could've asked for, James Franklin in maroon and orange checks every box. The possibilities are endless for this hiring. Now that the program has its coach of the future, Virginia Tech can start building that championship identity that Franklin is longing for.