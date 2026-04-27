Virginia Tech Football's Post-Spring Game Stock Report: Wide Receivers

Virginia Tech's wide receiver corps was not an omnipresent factor in April 18's spring game — of the 428 receiving yards amassed, the wideouts combined for 157 yards, which sat behind the tight end group's 205-yard total. Still, the Hokies' wide receiver corps looks to be a cut above the 2025 output, which did not see a single receiver put up more than a trio of touchdowns.

Updated Depth Chart

Though a firm depth chart has yet to be announced, Virginia Tech's top two receivers feel fairly certain. Returnee Ayden Greene and Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown feel fairly certain to be the 1-2 in the pecking order, though Takye Heath also seems like a probable starter due to his familiarity at Virginia Tech. I originally earmarked Tyseer Denmark for the spot after his strong spring game (four receptions, 38 receiving yards), but I'm electing to give the third starting spot back over to Heath. I still think Denmark will factor heavily into the two-deep and can challenge Heath for starting reps.

One caveat: I did say I thought the depth chart was fickle. Here's what I said in my post-spring ball depth chart, published on April 19:

"I think at minimum, [Denmark] should factor into the two-deep. If there's a position I end up whiffing on with predictions, it could be this one."

Here's my updated chart:

Starters: Ayden Greene, Que'Sean Brown, Takye Heath

Backups: Marlion Jackson, Tyseer Denmark, Chanz Wiggins

I'm still not entirely sure beyond Greene and Brown being the top two options.

Trending Up Or Down?

It's hard to tell, because beyond Greene and Brown, the rest of the unit appears rather unproven. Just beyond the starters-backups portion of my depth chart is Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin. The wideout played in eight games as a true freshman last season, logging 62 receiving yards on two catches. One was a 57-yarder he housed against Virginia on Nov. 29.

Peterkin's flashed, but I think it's simply too premature for me to make a concrete assessment of his game. That extends to a lot of the wide receiver group. Denmark and Jeff Exinor Jr., who both transferred from Penn State, were solid in the spring game, but I simply haven't seen all that much of them in a game-time environment to make a full assessment. Ditto goes for Chanz Wiggins and Keylen "Brodie" Adams, who were both absent for the entirety of the 2025 season.

With Brown, I think Virginia Tech is trending up because it may have found a wide receiver that can contend with Greene in receptions/receiving yards. I think he'll at least slide in as the WR2. Again, beyond those two, I'm not sure.

How Did Virginia Tech's Wideouts Do At The Spring Game?

Denmark proved to be the leading receiver at the spring game, logging 38 receiving yards on four catches. Wiggins totaled 36 receiving yards on two catches, one of which was for a touchdown. Exinor, Brown and Greene accrued 24, 22 and 18 yards, respectively.

Virginia Tech Athletics

Peterkin also totaled 11 receiving yards, while Cam Sparks added on a two-yard touchdown and walk-on Drew Hube totaled a two-yard reception. In total, eight wideouts caught passes in April 18's spring game.