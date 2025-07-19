Thomas' Projected 2025 Virginia Tech Football Starting Lineup
With just over six weeks to go until the football season kicks off, here's my take on what the depth chart will look like.
Quarterbacks:
QB1: Kyron Drones
QB2: Garret Rangel
QB3: William "Pop" Watson
Backups: AJ Brand, Kelden Ryan
My takes: I can see Rangel and Watson swapping spots due to Watson's familiarity with portions of the coaching staff.
Running Backs:
RB1: Terion Stewart
RB2: Braydon Bennett
RB3: Marcellous Hawkins
RB4: Tyler Mason
My takes: I think that Stewart settles in as a two- or three-down back, while Bennett's used in a red-zone or fourth-down capacity. In my opinion, Bennett settles in as the de-facto RB1 if Stewart goes down during the season. I think that Coney could challenge Mason for the fourtht spot on the running back depth chart, but Mason performed better during the bowl game.
Wide Receivers:
WR1: Ayden Greene
WR2: Donavon Greene
WR3: Cameron Seldon
WR4: Isaiah Spencer
My takes: Ayden Greene, to me, has the highest ceiling and looks like the natural next man up. He's got continuity in system and his physical tools are evolving. He has the most reps with Drones as well. If Donavon Greene stays healthy, he has the tools to stretch the field vertically, give Drones a true WR2 threat and possibly challenge to be the top receiver. Tucker Holloway, Keylen Adams and Chanz Wiggins are also solid options as change-of-pace receivers.
Tight Ends:
TE1: Benji Gosnell
TE2: Harrison Saint Germain
TE3: Ja'Ricous Hairston
My takes: Gosnell is the clear No. 1 option in this room, serving as the reliable target in key situations and the leader among the tight ends, though his run blocking leaves room for improvement. I could see Zeke Wimbush fighting to be at TE3, but Gosnell should receive the majority of reps at tight end.
Offensive Line:
LT: Johnny Garrett
LG: Layth Ghannam
C: Kyle Altuner
RG: Brody Meadows
RT: Tomas Rimac
My takes: Jaden Muskrat could slide in at either tackle slot or left guard; if there's a position I think he could grab right off the bat sans injury, it would be left tackle.
Defensive Line:
DE: Ben Bell, James Djonkam
DT: Kelvin Gilliam Jr., Kemari Copeland
My takes: Arias Nash and Kody Huisman could factor in as possible starters at the defensive tackle slot in case of injury, but I think that this lineup will stick for the majority of the campaign, barring an injury.
Linebackers:
LB1: Caleb Woodson
LB2: Jaden Keller
My takes: In my opinion, this will be the position with the most continuity; barring a collapse from either Woodson or Keller, I think that they start the vast majority of the Hokies' 2025 contests.
Defensive Backs:
CB: Thomas Williams, Dante Lovett
S: Tyson Flowers, Quentin Reddish
NB: Isaiah Brown-Murray
My takes: Isaiah Cash could be an option at free safety due to his experience; the graduate student could also fill in as an injury substitution. Christian Ellis could also challenge Brown-Murray for the nickelback role. I think that Jordan "Jojo" Crim could play his way onto the second team and negate using a redshirt year this season.
Special Teams:
PK: John Love
PT: Nick Veltsistas
PR: Tucker Holloway
KR: Cameron Seldon